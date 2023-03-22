Some people associate the word “detox” with fasting or taking strange herbal teas and pills that smell weird (although this can also be beneficial). Others may have participated in a cleansing program before but experienced intolerable or unpleasant initial symptoms. Or you may be the person who personally felt the benefits of cleansing but has not done so for a while. In any case, it is better to fully understand what a complete body cleanse is and why it can be beneficial for your health if done periodically.

The human body has well-developed systems to get rid of toxins and other waste that accumulate in various systems. However, over time, these detoxification pathways may become less effective due to an unhealthy diet, consumption of toxic substances (drugs, alcohol, caffeine, certain medications), chronic stress, and exposure to toxins in the environment, causing the body to feel inflamed and not functioning at full capacity.

Disruption of detoxification pathways can lead to loss of energy, infections, and diseases, as our vital organs are subjected to daily stress and begin to function less efficiently. Therefore, giving the body the much-needed rest through a full detox can not only reboot the system but also help improve the effectiveness of our vital organs. In a way, they “reboot” themselves. And we can help reboot and restore the efficiency of our body by giving up harmful habits (ideally getting rid of them completely).

One of the wonderful things about detoxing is that you can experience a range of benefits, such as mental clarity, improved digestion, reduced pain/inflammation, reduced hormonal imbalances, more energy, and clearer skin. All of these are manifestations of the benefits that detoxing can provide for the body.

How to choose an effective detox program?

In today’s dynamic world, the industry of biological, vegan, or natural products is growing every day, and the market is flooded with millions of detox programs to support health. It’s easy to get confused or even disappointed when choosing a suitable detox program for your needs.

The main task is to pay attention to every detail, read what’s written on the box to understand the composition and the impact of each ingredient. It’s also important to focus on the manufacturer, quality, and production technology, and check how long the product has been on the market, and if possible, find real reviews.

One of the recommended cleansing programs is Colo Vada Plus / Go Detox, developed by Dr. Albert Zehr in Canada. It allows for detoxification of the body within 14 days, while supporting a healthy gut microflora and balancing vitamin and mineral levels, as well as helping to eliminate parasites from the body.

The Colo Vada Plus program is easy to use: for 14 days, we need to go through three stages, the main goal of which is to remove all deposits and toxins from the body. The complex also purifies the blood, improves the functioning of the entire digestive system, and boosts the immune system.

Every year, scientists learn more about what our body really needs. The conclusion is that knowledge about the human body and health is constantly expanding. With each passing year, scientists learn more about what is truly necessary for our organism. We also know that our body is not adapted to the unhealthy environment in which we live, with polluted air, water bodies, and food. Therefore, detoxification of the body is an extremely important procedure that we should undergo from time to time.