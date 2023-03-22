Because of the sharp increase in law school enrollment in 2021, it’s clear that soon, there will be many law school graduates looking for jobs. Are you a recent graduate or current student wondering how you’re going to find work with so much competition?

Finding your first legal job isn’t going to be easy unless you have great connections. We’re here to help. Read on to learn all about how to find your first legal job.

Have Your Resume Evaluated

If you’ve been trying to find legal jobs for a while now, consider having your resume evaluated by a professional. Many great job candidates get passed over because of bad resumes. The resume no longer goes right to employers, and instead, is often approved or disqualified by a computer first.

This can make things challenging for applicants.

A professional resume editor can look at your current resume and work with you to make it more appealing to potential employers.

Browse Job Sites

Some people are lucky enough to be recruited by employers or to find jobs via connections, but you need to put yourself out there. Job search websites will help you find potential employers who may otherwise not have been on your radar.

Make sure you’re looking for jobs that make sense for you. For example, if you know you’re not capable of moving, you want to narrow down your search to local job opportunities or remote legal jobs. You can use a site like https://www.axiomlaw.com/remote-legal-jobs to make it easier.

Network

Networking is crucial when you’re trying to enter the workforce in a new field. Hopefully you’ve done some networking in law school, but if not, you have to kick it into hyperdrive now.

Go to any and all events in which you might find potential employers. Make sure your LinkedIn is updated and that you’re actively using it to connect with other legal professionals. Consider asking your peers for connections if you feel it’s appropriate to do so.

No one does everything alone. Having a strong network will make your job search so much easier.

Ask Your School’s Career Services Department

Did you know that career services aren’t just for current students in most cases? Consider reaching out to the career services department of your former law school. They may be able to connect you with local employers who have already hired workers out of the school.

This is a fantastic resource, and it only gets harder to use the longer you put off doing it. Establish a connection soon after graduating to make a more seamless transition from school to the workforce.

Stay Open-Minded

You may have the perfect legal job in mind, but you’re just getting started. Try to keep an open mind, and know that you’re unlikely to become a high-paid lawyer right away.

Consider taking legal assistant jobs (even remote legal assistant jobs) to get your foot in the door. Consider branching into a more “boring” legal niche. You can always switch jobs when you have more experience.

Good Luck With Your Job Hunt

Finding your first legal job can be a challenge, but once you have it, a whole world of opportunities will open up for you. Your first legal job will pave the way for future legal jobs. So use your network, improve your resume, keep in touch with your school, and don’t forget to keep up with job sites.

Use these tips to help you land your first legal job in 2023.

