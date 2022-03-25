Have you ever found yourself glued to your screen, trying to figure out why your AC is not working? Or have you been desperately trying to fix it on your own? If so, you are not alone. Unfortunately, ACs are one of the most common problems that homeowners face. Usually, they are often neglected and not taken care of as they should be. In this blog, we will answer some popular questions regarding DIY ac repair so that you can save money and avoid the hassle of going to a professional.

How to remove the vent filters safely?

If you want to remove the vent filters, you can grab a sawtooth blade, put a piece of tape on the handle, and start cutting out your vent filters. It will make it easier for you to use the tool without tripping yourself or dropping the blade because the cutout is clean enough that there are no obstructions in between.

Why remove the grill from your unit?

Before installing the filters, remove the grill and clean as much dust as you can from inside by vacuuming it. When it comes down to repairing your air conditioner, you will need a good vacuum as nearly most of the dirt in your ceiling runs through this than just your filter or furnace itself.

Are clean filters necessary?

If you do not use clean air filters, a simple mist will form on surfaces that many diseases like pneumonia can use. Be careful in crossing your ductwork to avoid breakage or mold build-up as it passes the airflow through the area.

Is it mandatory to clean the fins?

Yes, cleaning the fins is a must. It is the step where many people mess up by not correctly reading the instruction manual. There might already be a unique formula to use, or you must steam clean it with the cleaner they give you.

Which cloth to use – wet or dry?

Do not just wash everything with a soapy little cloth only. Cleaning the unit with some cleaning chemical or wiping down a stainless steel surface can easily chip off or scratch up the finish. So alternatively, you can try using a damp cloth to wipe it all over again, then do not let it sit in there overnight.

How can you put it all back?

Just make sure you put everything back together before turning on the fan unit again. When reassembling parts, you can try placing brand new gaskets if they are more likely to get rusty over time. Also, you need to make sure the screws will no longer have any parts or clips hanging off of them. Otherwise, this could lead to rust in the area, causing issues down the road for it.

Finally, if you are like most homeowners, your AC unit is likely one of your most relied-on appliances. And with summer just around the corner, it is essential to keep your system up and running as best as possible. This blog post has answered some popular questions regarding DIY AC repair. By following these simple steps, you will be more confident to fix your AC unit without going through the hassle and cost of hiring a technician. So what are you waiting for? Get started with our easy-to-follow guide today.