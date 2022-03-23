Timely data collection in the construction field can be tricky, but modern construction technologies have helped contractors collect real-time operational data on the field. There are various aspects of a construction project data, including logistics, employee productivity, and resources.

Today, various advanced tools like the SmartBarrel device are used by construction companies to manage projects while collecting cost-related info, photographs, site-based transactions, planning changes, communications, and other relevant data. These tools assist with data analysis and lead to more informed decision-making.

By simplifying construction data collection, construction companies can maximize the profitability and productivity of construction projects. Here are several ways to make collecting construction data easier.

Leverage tools for identifying data items

Construction projects typically have hundreds of pieces of information. Without digital tools, searching for relevant construction data items can take quite a while.

Well-crafted solutions make it easy to collect information from potential sources, which is where tools like the SmartBarrel device come in handy. The data and analysis can also come in handy for future projects.

Find a solution that features a project management dashboard

Software and tools created for the construction industry allow users to track construction labor expense, closeout data, and other information in real-time. They enable contractors to collaborate across teams at various levels of a construction project.

In addition, managers using a dashboard can instantly update collected data. A dashboard will ideally sync the latest information from workflows and reports, making it easy for project owners and workers to access information in one centralized location.

Modern software solutions come with the power of cloud storage , which gives instant access. Therefore, the software solution should be efficient in controlling the cost of projects, saving both time and costs.

Identify potential problems and risks associated with data collection

Focus on collecting data that helps identify potential problems and risks, such as information about essential resources (i.e., equipment and labor).

This helps the project team identify cost overruns and potential delays. Collect both unstructured and structured data, since both types of project-centric information help identify business trends.

Collect data by snapping photos of the job site

Taking a picture of site activities will help you manage events in real-time. This method of construction data collection is also suitable for record-keeping and analyzing different tasks.

Let’s say, for example, you conduct routine safety and equipment checks. If you happen to identify malfunctioning or broken equipment, all you need to do is take a photo and send it to the respective department through a form. It’s one of the easiest, quickest, and most accurate ways to collect and document issues.

Leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence

Integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence to source critical insight and construction site information.

This allows project managers to identify potential issues, such as discipline conflicts and coordination problems, to introduce solutions.

Machine learning and AI tools also help address weather impacts on construction projects, reducing cost overruns or project completion delays.

Create forms for construction data collection

Every construction site will encounter various unexpected issues at one point or another, such as workers facing setbacks on the job site, periodic machinery checks revealing defects, and more.

Whether desktop, mobile, or paper, forms allow project managers and workers to record relevant information. Note that every construction team may need a different format for collecting data.

Creating checklist forms will help you and your workers keep track of tasks needing to be completed on a given day.

With ready-to-go forms, you’ll spend less time thinking about the data that needs to be collected for a given process. All you need to do is fill out the forms, and you’re good to go.

Use a voice recorder to document observations

Voice recordings document job site observations instantly. A data transcription will also eliminate the chances of missing critical information. Fortunately, various voice recorder widget options are available for recording information on site. It’s also a great option to store data retrieved later on.

Integrate tools that streamline data collection

Use field collaboration tools to streamline the process of data collection. Good presentation and consolidation of data are essential for driving quick decision-making. Therefore, applications should compile data automatically from the construction site. It should also display issues, show completed tasks, and present work statuses.

It’s best to use a tool with embedded analytics in case issues need to be escalated early. For example, avoid devices with double data entry.

Use sensors for collecting data

Modern construction sites have sensors integrated into their machinery to collect relevant data. For example, equipment utilization and performance information show its active and idle times. Contractors can use this information to boost productivity and fuel efficiency.

Simplifying data collection has its benefits

Data collection in construction has become essential to ensure a smooth onsite and offsite workflow. The correct data set plays a significant role in streamlining different aspects of a project, making planning more efficient while contributing to the progress of work.

If you’re facing troubles integrating these systems into your work culture, shop around and compare your options for the best solution. Devices like the SmartBarrel device, for example, can ease the transition.