Summer is the hottest season of all and to bear with this heat you should prep your bedroom. It will help you to have more comfort during summer. Your bedroom should raise your mood when you wake up and relax when you are going to sleep.

Here are some tips to make your bedroom fresher and more welcoming summer –

1. Clean Your Bedroom

The first thing you should do to prepare your bedroom is to clean it thoroughly. First clear out all the unnecessary items which are blocking the airflow. To make your room dust-free you need to sweep, mop, and disinfect. This cleaning process will definitely reduce the warmth of the room and you are going to feel more comfortable even in the hotness of the summer.

2. Make Your Bed Summer Friendly

Your bed is one of the most important parts of your bedroom. To make your bedroom more relaxing for the summer, give it proper attention. If your bed is too thick or unfit for summer, change it to make it more comfortable. From bed-sheet to pillow, give importance to everything on your bed and make them summer friendly. Use light-fabric linens for bed-sheet, they are perfect to use in the summer.

3. Use Neutral Color

For summer use neutral colors to color your bedroom. Neutral color adds peace to any space and makes the space cozy. For that reason, neutral colors are best for summer. It also makes spaces look wider. For summer neutral colors would be soothing to the eyes.

4. Avoid Too Much Lighting

During summer, the sun seems to be always up and it creates a lot of heat in the room. So, don’t use too many lighting fixtures so that you can avoid inducing excessive heat in your bedroom. Have a simple pendant lighting fixture and you can add a bedside lamp with it to get a subtle glow at night. During the day, use more natural sunlight to reduce the heat generated by the light bulbs in your room.

5. Inspect Your AC

Just before the beginning of the summer season, inspect your air conditioner as it is one of the most important things to give you comfort from the heat of summer. Even if your air conditioning units seem to be working correctly, it is recommended by HVAC manufactures to have it inspected at least once per year. Regular AC maintenance will help to extend the lifespan of your cooling system.

6. Have a Plant

Beat the summer heat with an indoor plant. It will add freshness in your bedroom. Having plants in your bedroom can be a source of pleasure. Indoor gardening relieves stress, boosts creativity, and focus, and promotes recovery. It can also positively influence the air quality of your room as well.

7. Use Summer Scents

To emphasize the scents of summer, have a room diffuser into your space. When a room has a light, clean scent, our bodies are at ease. The right kind of smell can make you feel relaxed and happier. You can try jasmine or sea breeze to have a summer sweet smell in your bedroom.

By following all these easy steps, you can enjoy a more relaxed and happier summer in your bedroom.