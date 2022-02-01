In recent years, LED lights have had great importance in interior design. This is because this new technology that has been known for a few years has excellent advantages. In addition to the apparent benefits of this type of light, such as low consumption and the energy savings this entails, LED light strips have an advantage in functionality. Flexible adhesive strips can be placed in any corner of the house, varying their colour.

First of all, it has a wide variety of colour ranges, which greatly benefit changing the appearance of any environment. It is not only an advantage in terms of aesthetics, but it also helps the environment, saving a large amount of energy. Unlike regular lights, LED strips have a low consumption.

At the same time, they give a great luminosity of the different environments since they have great power. Likewise, if you do not want it to have great power, you can regulate them to look the way you like the most.

Ideas to decorate with LED strips

The range of alternatives is wide to decorate with LED strips due to its ability to adjust even in the least expected places.

Light up living rooms

Its installation in the ceiling mouldings or the bottom of a piece of furniture is common. For example, LED spotlight strips often replace floor lamps in the dining room.

Complement floating ceilings

They work directly or complement each other and merge into open structures or acrylic cover borders.

Save money with LED strips.

These efficient bulbs mean electricity savings and quality light. LED strips are increasingly used in Italian homes to enhance and enhance the strong points.

Made in different lengths, these LED strips are extremely easy to install and are perfect for creating particularly bright scenographic effects.

The real peculiarity of this product is that they adapt perfectly to every room of the house, both to illuminate and highlight detail or a particular. In addition to this, the LED strips guarantee a long life, reduce electricity consumption costs and guarantee extremely efficient (direct or indirect) lighting. The first part of the house to stand out with LED strips is the living room. This part is usually dedicated to welcoming guests or resting after a long working day, so it is good to play with rgb LED strips and recessed spotlights as needed.

A widely used solution is to use LEDs by inserting them into the false ceiling, but the idea of hiding them between the curtain guides by playing on the see-through effect is also very popular. The LED strip in the living room can also be used to create ad hoc lighting for the TV area, enhancing the shapes of the furniture, the details of the furniture, or decorative detail.

On the other hand, it is possible to use two parallel LED strips on the ceiling to illuminate the table directly in the dining room. In addition to being very ingenious, this solution will complement the chandelier and provide you with a gradual and less invasive lighting source.

The atmosphere must be serene, comfortable, and relaxing in the bedroom. For the wardrobe area, spotlights can also be installed in the upper part to create a direct light source for a corner of the wardrobe or shelving.

How to use the Led strips

You can use the Led strips at home to illuminate the rooms. They can have a light with a white or variable shade. The white light can be warmer or colder, while the variable one uses a mixing system, thanks to which different colours can be obtained.

On the other hand, the light intensity can be adjusted thanks to HOC devices, known as dimmers. When you decide to install these Led lights, you can also cut them according to your need. Be careful, however, to cut only where the structure indicates; otherwise, you risk seriously compromising the efficiency of the product. Inside the Led strip, the semiconductor chips make this object a source of light.

The advantages of using LED strips at home

First of all, they are easy to install light sources and can be applied by virtually anyone, anywhere. Led strips can be used safely in small rooms because they allow you to take advantage of even the most hidden corners. Finally, as a final advantage, it guarantees a good total reduction of the absorbed power and, at the same time, also guarantees a longer duration.