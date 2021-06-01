If you are looking for a service that can help you subscribe to any academic materials, like lectures, webinars, and similar things, this review may help you to provide the best examples. Academic transcriptions may help you dramatically to get the information you need and grasp it shortly. So, what are services that can help you with that assignment well?

Services We Suggest You Look Through

1. Transcriberry

This service provides a variety of quality transcription services for various purposes, inducing academic transcription services. The service involves professionals with qualifications and experience according to their specialization. It also ensures the use of various advanced AI to ensure the transcription is performed well. It can also address any specific request for transcription services. The Transcriberry service ensures a 99% level of accuracy and charges moderate rates for the services rendered. Prices are more than affordable here.

2. Scribble

Here you may request both automated and manual transcription services. The level of accuracy for manual transcription services reaches 99%, and it is possible to get the result within 36 hours only. That is quite fast compared with other services. The rates charged by this service are a bit above the average. Still, the quality of rendered service is at a sufficient level. It also has a bit confusing interface. This is the only drawback we can emphasize with regards to this service.

3. Temi

This is a good option, and we can say it is even premium among automated services. It renders various quality services by using enhanced speech recognition software and charges comparatively moderate costs for that. The level of accuracy cannot be compared with transcription services rendered by professional specialists. If the original recording doesn’t have any background noises or accents, the level of accuracy may reach 90-95%. The service only lacks customized options. This is the only deficiency it has, from our point of view.

4. Rev

This service ensures a short turnaround time for delivering services, ensuring a sufficient level of quality at the same time. The overall process of converting audio to text or video to text may take a couple of hours at least, provided that the original audio or video recording doesn’t contain any significant background noise or accent. It suggests an extensive range of transcription services, and the results can be accompanied by subtitles and translations of video and audio files. The service charges are based on the concrete request you have without providing any subscription option.

5. TranscribeMe

This service ensures fast deliveries and has become very popular because of that. The quality of rendered services is ensured and is far above the average. If you are looking for a service with moderate rates that can deliver you results with fewer errors, this can be the right choice. If your original audio or video files are not very complex, without any significant background noises or similar deficiencies, this can be the right option for you. This service can provide you both machine and manual transcription services.

6. Trint

This service offers automated transcription with good-working editing software. But, it perfectly suits non-complicated transcription tasks. The service can provide the outcomes comparatively fast and securely. You may access this service by using its software easily because it has an app. The service is quite expensive, and the accuracy may suffer for more complicated transcription cases.

7. GMR Transcription

This service offers a wide range of professional human and AI services. This may be both audio and video transcriptions. The service also suggests assistance with getting electronic documents from their paper versions. The main deficiencies of these services are its a bit high prices and a long period for rendering services. Still, the accuracy is at a high level. Its mobile application is a bit outdated.

What Aspects to Emphasize While Selecting Among All Transcription Services?

If we speak about a good transcription service, there are a couple of aspects to emphasize. First of all, you should pay attention to the readability and accuracy of the final academic transcriptions. Of course, personally, you may assess that only after getting such versions. But, preliminary, it is possible to arrange by reviewing various comments and feedback from customers.

Also, you should emphasize the tools and approaches this service uses for rendering services. They should be at a sufficient level. Consider prices for those services too. It is possible to get quality academic transcription services at an affordable rate without paying too much for the same quality work.

The time for delivering results also matters. It should be sufficient for ensuring good quality of services. But, it also should not take too long. An average time for rendering services of such kind is 36 hours. Still, more complicated cases, of course, can take more time.

Final Words

If you need any quality academic or any other transcription service, finding good options should not take too long of your time. Only pay attention to the quality of services, time for their rendering, costs paid, and convenience of using a service. If you are missed among all available options, you may always return to this review for good suggestions.