Being a successful YouTuber is kind of the dream, isn’t it? If you’re a creative type and have something that you’re passionate about, there could be nothing better than earning a living by talking about your interests online, working with brands you love and creating an online community.

But in order to get there, you first have to take those very first steps. Here’s how to get your channel kickstarted.

Figure Out Your Niche

First of all, you need to know what you’re creating videos about. In order to gain subscribers who will stick around and watch your videos, it’s a good idea to figure out your niche and stick to it.

When your videos are all over the place, people may lose interest, so choose something you have lots to share about, and try to make your videos specific to that topic. For example, you might be a fitness enthusiast. You can share healthy recipe videos, home workouts, exercise tips, your fitness routine, etc.

Design Your Look

Next, as a YouTuber, you need a personal brand. Being a fitness YouTuber isn’t specific enough. Are you the holistic type? Do you focus on natural wellness and gentle yoga flows? Or are you a bodybuilder who shares high-protein meals and tips on how to get a great pump?

There more specific the better. Design your logo, banner, and social media pages to match the vibe you want to give off. You can use a free banner design to make your channel look great straight off the bat.

Come Up with Some Video Ideas

Next, before you even start filming, come up with a list of potential videos you can film. If you can’t come up with a list of at least ten videos to start with, your idea might be lacking in content opportunities.

When you have your list, you’ll have something to work with and you can start producing content on a regular schedule as soon as your channel is up and running.

Set Up Your Social Media Accounts

Social media is a great way to promote your YouTube channel and each video that you post. You should create an Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok account (or even one of each) with a username that matches your channel.

Start off by following other YouTubers in your niche and even follow some of the accounts that follow them. This is a great way to start reaching people who are interested in the type of content you’ll be posting.

Create an Introduction Video

Finally, you need to start filming. Your very first video is an important one, so you want to make sure that it grabs attention and holds it! You want people to start pressing that subscribe button.

Start by introducing yourself, what your channel will focus on, what information you might share, your life story, why you decided to make the channel, etc. Make sure your video is heartfelt and interesting if you want to start bringing in followers from day one.