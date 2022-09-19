How to get more YouTube subscribers in 2022

YouTube is a great way to get your video content seen by the world. But it can be hard to attract an audience unless you’re already famous for another reason or have a massive budget for advertising. In 2022, many YouTubers buy YouTube subscribers in order to become visible on this platform. Here are some tips for increasing your subscribers and getting more views on YouTube.

Make good descriptions. A great description is a well-written, interesting and informative overview of the content you’re about to share. If someone is scanning for something new on YouTube and comes across your video, they should have no trouble finding out whether it’s worth their time or not from the description alone.

Create great thumbnails and titles. The thumbnail might be the first thing that a viewer sees before clicking on your YouTube video, so it’s important to make sure it’s eye-catching enough to draw people in further—just like an image in an ad would catch attention from viewers before they read any text or watch any videos! As for titling your videos well…that means creating titles that get straight to the point quickly (so people can decide if they want to watch what you’ve got), while also leaving some mystery (so they’ll want more information).

Use tags effectively when uploading videos onto YouTube so that others can easily find them again later if needed.”

Make good descriptions

The most important thing you can do to get more subscribers is to make your descriptions good. This means writing a compelling title and telling people what to expect from the video in the first paragraph.

Here are some things that make for good descriptions:

A descriptive title! Use keywords, not just your channel name or upload date. (If you’re going for pure search optimization, try using your target keyword in both places.)

A call-to-action link at the end of each description (e.g., “subscribe” or “click here”), which leads viewers directly back to their YouTube homepage where they can subscribe with one click! Very effective!

Links back to other relevant videos on your channel—the more information viewers have about who you are and what kind of content they’ll get if they subscribe, the more likely they will be interested in subscribing themselves.

Make great thumbnails and titles

YouTube is a visual platform, so it’s important to make your thumbnails and titles clear and relevant. This will help you attract more eyeballs on your videos, which means more views, comments and subscribers.

Create great thumbnails. A good thumbnail should be relevant to the video and capture someone’s attention quickly. If you have time (and are good at photo editing), try using an image from the video instead of an unrelated stock photo or screenshot from another app or website that won’t entice viewers into clicking play on your video. For example, if you’re making a tutorial about blueberries, don’t use a picture featuring red strawberries when sharing it on social media—this could confuse people who are looking for information on blueberries!

Name your title wisely: Keep titles short but descriptive enough so that people can easily figure out what type of content they’ll find inside each one without scrolling down through paragraphs worth of description text before getting there themselves (which is often too late). Also remember that keywords play an important role in search engine optimization (SEO) so try placing those terms in both places where possible without going overboard by keyword stuffing either place too much; otherwise it may hurt rather than help increase viewership over time as users may see these types of tactics as spammy ones used solely for profit rather than quality engagement between creators/creative professionals like yourself!

Use tags

Tags are the words you add to your video that help people find it. They’re also important if you want YouTube to show your video in more places. For example, when someone searches for “how to make a book cover” on YouTube, they might see a suggested video with the title “How To Make A Book Cover With Paper Clips And String – DIY Craft Tutorials – YouTube.” That means that the creator had used tags like “DIY,” “craft tutorials,” and “paper clips” on their channel.

So how do you choose which tags are best for your videos? The short answer is use relevant ones! If you make travel videos about hiking through Europe or tips for staying healthy on vacation, then search terms like “traveling” or “Europe” will be helpful when people are searching for content related to those topics.

Optimize your videos for search engines

When people search for a certain topic on YouTube, the results are usually sorted by relevance and popularity. To ensure your video appears at the top, you’ll want to use relevant keywords in all areas of your video.

Title – Use a descriptive title that lets people know what they’re getting into before they click play

Description – Include relevant keywords so viewers can find it when searching on Google or other search engines

Video – Include keywords throughout the audio/video itself (if possible)

Thumbnail – Use an attention-grabbing thumbnail that includes some of your most important keywords

Collaborate with other YouTubers

Collaborating with other YouTubers is a great way to get more subscribers. It gives you a bigger audience, and it will help you get noticed by people in the community. To sell yourself as an authority figure on whatever it is that you’re talking about, collaborating with other YouTubers will help your channel grow exponentially because viewers will see that there are others who respect what you do and want to support your work.

Share your videos everywhere you can

You can share your videos on social media, ask people to share them, use email to share with friends and family, or even post on forums.

You can also use a YouTube channel for your business. This is a great way to promote yourself online and build up followers in the process. Just make sure that all the content you create fits in with what your audience wants or needs from you—even if it’s just how-to advice or product reviews!

First-time viewers are typically drawn in by the title and thumbnail of a video. You should attract them with an eye-catching design that makes them want to click play immediately. If it doesn’t look professional or interesting enough, they’ll move on to the next one. The easiest way to make sure this doesn’t happen is by using our templates (just drag and drop!) – they’re designed specifically for helping you stand out!

Next up is including a good description in your video. This is what people read before watching a video – so take advantage of it! Tell them exactly why they should watch it: give an overview about what topics will be covered and explain who might find it interesting too (i.e., “this post will help marketers”). The more information you give upfront, the better chance there is that someone will watch it all the way through instead of dropping off after reading just a few sentences about what kind of content can be expected from this channel’s creator.”

