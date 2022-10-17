The gemstone moissanite has been used in jewelry for ages. But it was not until lately that individuals began to grasp its potential as a diamond substitute. People purchase a variety of jewelry today, including necklaces, rings, and bracelets made of moissanite.

You can pick the option that best fits your preferences and price range. Fortunately, there are quite a number of stores both brick-and-mortar stores and online where you can purchase moissanite rings and jewelry.

This priceless gem is usually called “the diamond of diamonds.” This is true because of all the ways in which it resembles diamonds. However, because the majority of what you will find on the market is lab-grown, moissanite is considerably more widely available than diamond.

A lot of people all around the world today are opting for moissanite as opposed to diamonds. There are a number of reasons for this rapidly growing trend.

In reality, silicon carbide is what is found in the laboratory to be moissanite. Your Moissanite engagement ring will last forever because it is one of the world’s toughest stones.

Consider purchasing an engagement ring made with this stone if you are seeking an affordable way to brighten up your union. You get the value for your money by opting to buy moissanite rings or any other piece of moissanite jewelry for that matter.

Jewelry lovers have long said that the diamond is the sole real representation of love. Moissanite is now a different choice.

Although this stone is not quite as well-known as diamonds, it is becoming more and more popular among customers looking for alternatives to the classic engagement ring.

Key justifications are as follows:

Extremely Durable

The Mohs scale places diamonds at the top with a score of 10, while moissanite comes in at a respectable 9.25. Despite being one step behind the diamond, moissanite still ranks well in terms of durability compared to other stones like sapphire, ruby, and cubic zirconia.

The Mohs scale is used to evaluate a gemstone’s “durability.” As a result, whether you buy moissanite rings for yourself or your loved ones to wear on special occasions or as part of your regular routine, they will undoubtedly last a very long time and be durable with you.

Moissanite is a classy but inexpensive option

In the fiercely competitive jewelry market, individuals are examining, comparing, and contrasting the qualities and attributes of both gemstones, including moissanite vs. diamond.

Despite having nearly identical attributes, moissanite is the more popular option due to its significant price differential. When diamonds and moissanite have the same appearance, quality, and appearance, it makes sense to get moissanite because it has a much higher level of brilliance and beauty than diamonds.

Moissanite shines and is much more beautiful. Although expensive, diamonds are lovely. A 1-carat diamond ring, for instance, might cost you $6000, while a ring made of moissanite would only cost you $1000.

Yes, that is a sixth of the cost. Therefore, purchasing moissanite jewelry is ultimately a wise choice, particularly for people who wish to save a little money while also wanting to stand out among friends and family.

Contains a great Sparkle

The gem’s ability to reflect light is what gives it its shine. Therefore, a gemstone’s brilliance will often increase with the amount of light it reflects. The ability of the gemstone to reflect light either back toward the eyes or outward is known technically as the refractive index.

The refractive index of moissanite is the highest of any gemstone in the world, standing at 2.65, surpassing that of the diamond, which is one step behind moissanite at 2.42. People all over the world choose it because it is unquestionably the cutest option.

Moissanite – Most advantageous over diamonds

Now that we have a diamond substitute that is equally gorgeous to a diamond, retains its availability at affordable rates, and offers so many advantages in a single gemstone, it is unquestionably a magnificent draw for individuals who enjoy wearing jewelry.

So, when purchasing opulent beauty in jewelry, a diamond is not the only choice available. You can adorn yourself with the glistening sheen and dazzle of moissanite, which fits within your budget while still satisfying your need for luxury.

Various design options

When it comes to design options, a diamond was formerly thought to be the gem storing countless magnificently carved designs and patterns, but hold on. The same holds true with moissanite.

It may be cut, refined, and sculpted into a variety of sizes and comes in a vast range of design forms and sizes. You can choose from moissanite shapes like princess, cushion, emerald, round, and more.

People ought to have complete transparency regarding the origin of their gemstones and assurance that they are making an ethical purchase.

Each stone in a moissanite engagement ring is lab-created and painstakingly developed to mimic all of the aesthetic qualities that make diamonds so alluring and long-lasting, so you can be sure that it is ethically sourced.

This is just another way to say that the sell production and selling of moissanite jewelry are environmentally friendly. Therefore, if you are an environmentalist or an environmental activist but love jewelry at the same time, then moissanite jewelry is a wonderful option for you.

Moissanite engagement rings may be the perfect choice if you are seeking a lovely substitute for diamonds. You can pick from a variety of looks and patterns to locate your mate as the ideal match.