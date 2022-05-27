Instagram has come a long way since it started as a pretty simple photo-sharing social app. In fact, it has revolutionized the way most of us share images and engage with others through photographs on the internet.

Brands and individuals who are using Instagram to the best effect are usually very good at using all of the features and facets of Insta, including Stories. In this article, we will share some secrets of IG page visibility and receiving more views.

What Are Instagram Stories?

Instead of static posts that stay on your profile forever, you can use Insta Stories to multiply views. This feature lets you share images in a slideshow format and post multiple updates throughout the day. After 24 hours, they disappear.

Below, we’re diving into some of the ways to boost your visibility on IG. But there is also one option worth mentioning briefly – you can buy story views to increase your visibility on Instagram and kickstart your initial success and grow more quickly than organic growth may occur.

Another essential thing to mention regarding stories is that they show at the very top of people’s Instagram feeds, so they can be an excellent way to increase your visibility and result in more story views for IG.

Stories also have cool filters and the option to add stickers and more. Some skeptics might say that this was a response to the success of Snapchat. This format does share some features with the “disappearing” photo-sharing app.

How to Increase Your Visibility (and Success) With Story Views

You don’t have to worry about posing so much on a timeline that you start to annoy your friends or followers. They will only view the Insta Stories if they choose to. There are some pretty straightforward methods to consider whether you are looking to

become Insta famous,

multiply IG story views and engagement for your business,

or even expand the geography of your local business.

Go Live

Instagram Live may be the answer. A lot of the extensive social networks have taken a big shift towards “live” content and, in fact, reward the users who are willing to go live on their channels.

YouTube is taking a similar tack to finding new ways to promote live content, so it can be a way to reinvigorate your channels if you are losing views.

Live streams show up on followers’ feeds but usually appear before any stories. It seems the social media giants are really trying to push users to watch this content, so take advantage of this by creating the content the platform wants?

It helps if you are comfortable talking on camera, but this isn’t necessary for all scenarios. If you are at an event, for instance, you might be able to live IG stream what is going on for your business.

Plan Consecutive Stories

Your “Stories” should tell a story. This means that you can queue up your content and create a full day’s worth of content to keep people hooked and interested. A lot of users do this by using video that spans multiple Insta Stories. This also makes sense because Instagram limits them to 15 seconds anyway, but each of them brings you more views.

Consecutive posts let you tell more of a narrative and get the audience to build up more of a picture of your business or life. Why not do a series of images throughout a working day or “before” and “after” pics if you run a service business? This is a chance to get creative while making more of the content people like and value.

This point also ties in nicely with our next…

Consistent Posting

Brand engagement (or just encouraging followers to engage with your personal Instagram page) often comes down to being consistent. If you don’t post for a while and then suddenly go crazy for a week, only to disappear again, it is not likely that you will keep growing your follower base. That won’t help the dynamics of views as well.

Consistency means making sure there is regular content to go on your channel, and this includes IG Stories. There is even value in resharing other peoples’ content or your own older Insta posts if it helps you stay in people’s consciousness. If you keep posting regularly, it is more likely that people will remember you.

This counts for brands, too. It is infrequent that a sale is made on first viewing the internet. Instead, somebody interested in your product might follow you on Instagram and see what you are about or even wait for a promotion. This is one of the purposes behind being consistent and keeping creating engaging, fresh IG Stories for your viewers.

Another benefit of consistent posting is to build up a real picture of the behavior of your followers. There might be times when you have more success and get more Instagram Story views:

Sunday evening, when people tend to be relaxing at home;

Friday evening, when we get some rest from work, scrolling our feeds.

Weekdays mornings during commute or morning coffee.

Use Hashtags and Location Tagging

Hashtags and location tagging used to be irrelevant for sharing Insta Stories, but not anymore. Instagram lets its users follow hashtags and even different places on their platform, so if you follow one of these, you will see a lot of the content tagged in this way.

Hashtags can be relatively niche and specific.

Don’t try to take on a broad hashtag like #cats to get benefits to your traffic. It is likely that you are taking on thousands or even millions of other posts. Instead, try to create your own niche that allows people to find your business and discover exactly what you are all about. This will bring qualitative views.

Locations are likely to be more concise, but the same may apply. You don’t want to just tag your location as a big city like New York, as again, you will probably find that your Instagram posts disappear in a sea of selfies and Stories.

Try to niche down and be more concise with both types of tags. The key is finding something that has a following and can get you extra exposure but doesn’t have vast amounts of competition to deal with. You can also put more than one hashtag on a IG Story, increasing the number of views.

Encourage Sharing

Shareable content is something of a holy grail when it comes to any social media. If you can make something that other people want to share, then you can vastly increase your reach and number of followers and views on stories.

You will have seen a lot of Instagram channels posting content like competitions or coming up with their own hashtags to try and get people to share and join part of their community. This is extremely clever when it comes to marketing and has proven to be a way to take publications to the next level or even go viral.

Certain types of content are definitely getting more story views on Insta. We’ve already mentioned competitions, but people are usually happier to share things like funny videos on their own IG Stories.

Got a loyal basis of customers or followers? There is also no harm in asking them for their support and shares. There is the old saying, “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.” People are more likely to repost something if they are specifically asked to do so.

Sharing on others’ Instagram profiles can lead to more

IG story viewers,

followers,

and maybe even customers.

Conclusion – Making Your Profile More Visible

There are a variety of different marketing techniques and tactics for business and personal accounts that you can use to move the needle on your Instagram followers and get more views when you put something out there. It might be as simple as posting more regularly, or it could be that you buy story views and followers in the first instance to try to give the IG profile a bit of a boost.

Different audiences want different things, but by following these tips (along with some trial and error), you can create a system to build up the visibility your Insta page craves and deserves.