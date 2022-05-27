Instagram, which is expected to reach 1.2 billion active users by 2023, offers enormous potential for small company owners to increase their brand awareness. Besides business owners, marketers worldwide are also mindful of this possibility.

According to Social Media Examiner’s 2021 social media marketing research, 78% of marketers use Instagram to promote their clients on social media and rate the network as only second in significance behind Facebook.

Truth be told, Instagram’s potential resides in user behavior rather than the vast number of current users meaning Instagrammers prefer to engage with brands way more than other social media network users.

That is to say; any business can succeed on Instagram. Whether you run a small bookstore, an eCommerce shop, a landscaping company, a car service shop, or a yoga studio, you can be successful on Instagram if you provide your potential clients with the feed they want to see and interact with.

However, learning how to make your business stand out on Instagram and grow an organic following base can be a challenge for everybody, even professional marketers with years of experience. Here are some simple steps to get your business account off the ground, diversify your following, and grow your business on Instagram to make things easier for you.

Make Your Instagram Username Memorable

The first step to growing your business on Instagram is to choose a username that’s memorable and easy to spell. If people can’t remember your username, they won’t be able to find you. If they can’t find you, they won’t be able to follow you.

Choose a name that reflects one of the things that makes your business unique, whether it’s your product or service, an important aspect of how you do business, or simply a memorable part of your brand identity.

Select A High-Quality Profile Image

Your profile image is the first thing people see when they visit your account. Make sure that it represents your business in the best possible way. It should be visually appealing and reflect your brand identity and values. The right profile picture will make people want to follow you, even if they don’t know who you are yet.

Make Your Bio Captivating

The bio section of your profile is another important part of your account. This is where people will go to find out more about you and what your company does. So, make sure it’s interesting. If you’re a photographer, include some sample photos in the bio section along with links to your portfolio or website. If you’re a real estate agent, include links to listings on Realtor.com or Zillow so people can contact you directly if they want more information about a property, they see in one of your posts.

Always Share High-Quality Content Only

When sharing content on Instagram, don’t forget about the quality of your photos and videos. Make sure that each photo has good lighting and that the background isn’t cluttered with unnecessary items like food wrappers or dirty dishes in the sink (unless those are part of your brand identity). Your followers want to see beautiful images from brands they follow, so make sure yours reflect that quality.

Utilize Instagram Ads

Lately, Instagram ads are becoming more and more popular among small businesses because they allow advertisers to target specific audiences based on their interests and demographics. They also offer various ways to promote products or services, including carousel ads, video ads, and shopping tags.

The key to success with these ads is knowing what kind of content will resonate with your target audience and make them want to click through. As mentioned earlier, you should create content that relates well with what they are already interested in seeing.

Work With Other Businesses And Influencers

Instagram has become a major platform for influencer marketing in recent years, so it’s important to consider the benefits of working with other businesses or influencers who have an audience that aligns with yours. If you find someone whose content is relevant to yours, consider reaching out via direct message to see if they’d be interested in collaborating on a post. This can be an effective way to grow your own following while also helping another business with theirs.

Actively Interact With Your Audience

Instagram has made it easy for businesses to engage with their customers in several different ways. The first is through Stories, which allows you to share photos and videos directly from your phone or computer. This can create an informal atmosphere where people feel more comfortable sharing personal moments with you and your brand.

Final Thoughts

The steps above were designed with small businesses in mind, but larger companies can (and should) also use Instagram to promote their brand and grow their business. In fact, a common theme throughout these seven steps is being original with your content and understanding that authenticity is important; it makes sense that the same advice would apply if you’re a larger company. The key is to leverage your brand on Instagram based on the extensive knowledge you have about your target audience.