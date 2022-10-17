Contact lenses are becoming more and more popular day by day, and the majority of people pay massive attention to buying contacts. Moreover, contact lenses improve the appearance of the eye, which may look ordinary in glasses.

Most of the time, while you are going to an occasion or party, your outfit doesn’t match your glasses. Contact lenses give a massive combination to any outfit. Additionally, you can change your color as the outfit with numerous colored contact lenses.

Contact lenses are convenient, and you don’t need any lessons or steps. It just gets placed on the pupil of the eyes. Moreover, you need to uplift your eyelid and gently place the contact on the surface, giving you immense vision to focus without any glasses.

Furthermore, keeping in a hurry or fast may hurt the eye. If you press the lens on the eye surface, it may damage the retina and cause you some severe damage. Besides, problematic symptoms include redness, eye pain, a blurry effect, and infections.

Contact lenses are available for comprehensive refractive treatments. Therefore, They are helpful for every eye disorder, including astigmatism, cataract, presbyopia, and age-related macular degeneration. All these are covered by different contact lenses, including soft, rapid, scleral, hybrid, and toric.

Peripheral vision, a crucial part of the eye, is also protected by contact lenses rather than eyeglasses that harm your peripheral vision. Moreover, contact lenses are invisible in look, which gives you a neutral look.

Different Variations of Contact Lenses

Contact lenses are available for different periods, and you need to choose which one is suitable for your eye disorder or prescription. Please go through the below point to know it better.

Monthly

Monthly lenses are essential for the entire month, where they give good vision, but they need daily cleaning at night. They are usable for 30 days.

Weekly

Weekly contact lenses are beneficial for one or two weeks, and they need cleaning at night by storing them in the solution overnight. Besides, they are available for every eye problem.

Daily

Daily contact lenses are way more disposable than others, and they are used and thrown material and don’t need any cleaning or care. Besides, they give massive vision all day long, which is essential for a day only. Using them more may cause severe problems.

Special Contact Lenses

Soft contact lenses have smooth silk material that gives the softest feel while wearing. They are made with hydrogel silicone, giving more corneal oxygen than other materials. Besides, they have high adaptability, so you may get used to them quickly. They are more comfortable than other materials.

Furthermore, implementing them on the eyes is pretty straightforward and adaptable to every eye disorder problem.

Rigid Contact

A rigid or hard contact lens is made of rapid gas permeable (RGP). They give more durability than soft contact lenses. Besides, they may take time to adapt but provide a more sharp and more focused vision. Due to their high durability, they are essential for more prolonged use, so you don’t need frequent shopping. Moreover, they are made with a hard material that gives resistance power.

Toric Contact Lenses

The eye doctor prescribes toric contact lenses, which you should wear after consulting specialists. Besides, they are essential for eye diseases, including farsightedness, nearsightedness, and astigmatism. They are oxygen breathable to the eye corneal and usable for an extended period.

Furthermore, the horizontal and vertical orientations have numerous focusing and refractive powers. Also available for disposable uses.

Hybrid Contact Lenses

Contact lenses are the perfect combination of soft and hard contact lenses, and they include both materials on the lens. Moreover, they are both comfortable and durable, easy to adapt and provide all sharp vision with high oxygen breathability to the cornea.

Furthermore, they are helpful in all eye disorders, their center is made of rapid gas permeability, and the cover edges are made up of smooth silicon material that gives both features in one lens.

Scleral Contact Lenses

If you feel discomfort or a problem with an ordinary contact lens, you should switch to scleral contact lenses. They are high-diameter lenses that cover the whole cornea part. Additionally, they are made of gas permeable(GP), provide some advantages, and are more convenient than other lenses, including easy handling, low complications, great flexibility, and sharp vision.

Major Tip

If you are facing eye issues, consulting with your eye doctor is the ideal choice. They provide prescription contact lenses to help with that problem, but you need to keep some tips in mind. Moreover, numerous habits will keep you away from problems. Comprehend the below tip to protect your eyes.

Cleanliness

Cleanliness is the most crucial habit to keep, and it prevents the chance of infection. Besides, before touching your contact lens, you must clean your hand with soap and water. Ensure it gets wet with the cloth. Apply a fingertip gently on the lens to remove it.

Furthermore, dirty hands may bring germs and bacteria from finger to eye.

Contact Solutions

Contact solution is beneficial for the good life of lenses. They need to keep in case solutions work effectively. Besides, cleaning them with water may damage the quality of the lenses. Which may cause dryness, redness, and irritation. Moreover, in some cases, it leads to severe infections,

Wrapping Up

Hence, contact lenses are the ideal choice for numerous eye problems and need proper care to work effectively. Comprehend all the overviews, as mentioned earlier, to get the proper knowledge of lenses. Choose the best color contact lenses from Lenskart. They offer a wide range of contact lenses at affordable prices and ideal options if you are looking for different contact lenses.