There is an old adage that says, ‘What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.’ However, when it comes to the luxurious communities in Las Vegas, it’s hard to keep them a secret. Las Vegas is a city that has become synonymous with opulence, and this is reflected in the extraordinary communities that have been built there.

In this article, we will be exploring five of the most exquisite and exclusive Las Vegas luxury communities that you must see. These communities are not just homes, they are lifestyle choices. They offer a range of amenities, from championship golf courses to private lakes, and are designed to cater to the most discerning of tastes.

The Ridges

The Ridges is a highly sought-after residential area in Las Vegas, known for its luxury home designs and breathtaking views of the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area.

This exclusive community is home to some of the most luxurious and upscale properties in the city, catering to those who seek an elevated living experience. The Ridges offers a variety of amenities, including a private clubhouse, fitness center, and tennis courts, as well as access to the Bear’s Best Golf Course.

The Ridges is also known for its community events, which bring together residents for an array of social activities and gatherings. From holiday parties to charity events, residents of The Ridges have plenty of opportunities to connect with one another and form lasting relationships.

Summerlin

This affluent community is home to some of the most exclusive luxury homes and gated communities, with a wide range of amenities and recreational opportunities available to residents.

The community is well-planned and meticulously maintained, with tree-lined streets, lush greenery, and beautiful parks that offer ample space for outdoor activities. Moreover, Summerlin is known for its top-rated schools, world-class golf courses, and upscale shopping centers that cater to the needs of affluent residents.

To fully enjoy what Summerlin has to offer, here are the top attractions and best restaurants in the area:

● Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area – a stunning natural wonderland that offers hiking, rock climbing, and scenic drives.

● Downtown Summerlin – a premier shopping and dining destination with high-end stores, fine dining restaurants, and entertainment venues.

● TPC Summerlin – a championship golf course designed by Bobby Weed and Fuzzy Zoeller, renowned for its stunning views and challenging fairways.

● Summerlin Trail System – a network of over 150 miles of trails that connect residents to parks, schools, and other amenities.

● Las Vegas Ballpark – a state-of-the-art baseball stadium that is home to the Las Vegas Aviators, a minor league baseball team.

MacDonald Highlands

MacDonald Highlands is an exclusive and luxurious community in Las Vegas that boasts high-end amenities and custom-built homes with stunning views.

The community offers residents access to a private golf course and fitness center, making it an ideal location for those who enjoy an active lifestyle.

Additionally, its convenient location near the Strip provides easy access to the city’s many attractions.

Exclusive community with high-end amenities

The exclusive community boasts of top luxury features that cater to the residents’ needs, ranging from wellness facilities to recreational spaces. The cost of living in this community is steep, but the amenities and services provided make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a lavish lifestyle.

The amenities offered in this community are second to none. Here are some of the top features that make this community stand out:

● State-of-the-art fitness center

● Resort-style pool and spa

● 24-hour concierge service

● Private clubhouse with gourmet dining options

Custom-built homes with stunning views

Custom-built homes in gated communities with breathtaking views are highly sought after by individuals seeking a luxurious lifestyle. These homes are often designed with the latest design trends, incorporating open spaces and natural light to create a sense of grandeur.

Many high-end communities in Las Vegas offer custom-built homes with stunning views. These homes are often perched on hilltops or situated near natural landmarks, such as Red Rock Canyon.

Private golf course and fitness center

These Las Vegas luxury communities offer exclusive membership to a private golf course and fitness center. This feature is a popular draw for those who value a healthy lifestyle and enjoy pursuing their passion for golf.

The private golf course provides a serene environment, free from the hustle and bustle of busy public courses, while the fitness center offers personalized training programs that cater to individual needs.

As a member of the private golf course, residents have access to the following amenities:

● A championship 18-hole golf course designed by a renowned golf architect

● State-of-the-art practice facilities, including a driving range and putting green

● Private lessons with experienced golf professionals

● A fully-stocked pro shop with top-of-the-line golf equipment and apparel

The fitness center offers residents access to the following:

● Personalized training programs designed by certified fitness professionals

● State-of-the-art workout equipment, including cardio machines and free weights

● Group fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, and spin

● Spa services, including massages and facials

Convenient location near the Strip

Living in a convenient location means that residents can easily access the Strip’s attractions, including the Bellagio Fountains, the High Roller Observation Wheel, and the Mirage Volcano. Additionally, the Strip is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, such as Joel Robuchon, Guy Savoy, and Picasso. Residents can also enjoy shopping at luxury boutiques, such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada.

However, living near the Strip also has its drawbacks. The constant noise and traffic can be overwhelming, and the cost of living in this area is higher than in other parts of Las Vegas. Additionally, the Strip can be crowded, especially during peak tourist season.

Lake Las Vegas

Located in a picturesque setting, the Lake Las Vegas community offers a serene and tranquil atmosphere that emphasizes wholesome living and a sense of community.

This luxury community is situated on a 320-acre lake and boasts of waterfront living, making it a perfect destination for those who love water activities.

The community is home to two luxury resorts, the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, which offer world-class amenities such as golf courses, spas, and fine dining restaurants.

Apart from the luxury resorts, Lake Las Vegas also features a variety of residential options, including custom homes, townhouses, and condominiums. The community is designed to cater to the needs of different lifestyles, from families to retirees.

The community also offers a range of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. With its convenient location just 17 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Las Vegas is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Southern Highlands

Southern Highlands is an exclusive community located in the southwestern part of Las Vegas. It is a gated community that promises to deliver a distinctive and unparalleled lifestyle experience that will leave you in awe.

The community is known for its luxurious homes that feature breathtaking mountain and city views. The community boasts of a world-class golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. The golf course is a championship course and has been host to several high-profile golfing events.

The community offers its residents luxury amenities such as spas, fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, and swimming pools. The community has a clubhouse that offers fine dining, meeting rooms, and event spaces.

Southern Highlands is a community that has seen significant real estate trends in recent years. The value of real estate in Southern Highlands has been on the rise, and the community has become a preferred choice for people who are looking for luxury homes in Las Vegas.

Southern Highlands is a community that promises to deliver a luxurious lifestyle that is unmatched by any other community in Las Vegas.

Conclusion

Las Vegas luxury communities offer an exceptional level of luxury and elegance. The Ridges, Summerlin, MacDonald Highlands, Lake Las Vegas, and Southern Highlands are some of the most sought-after communities in the city. These communities offer a range of amenities and activities that cater to the needs of the most discerning residents.

So whether you are looking for a tranquil retreat or a vibrant community with access to world-class amenities, Las Vegas luxury communities have something for everyone.

