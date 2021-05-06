Are you building a new website but don’t know how you can bring authentic traffic? What is the need for your website traffic?

In online marketing, your website traffic plays an important role to create a brand. Every brand has its online presence these days and which is why earning traffic on your website is important.

There are few things that you need to remember when you want to go for the social media business. Earning traffic on your website is what you need to expand your business.

But how can you earn traffic with the help of social media platforms like Instagram? Instagram is the most used social media platform around the whole world. In such competition, it is difficult to drive traffic to your website but there are some simple tactics that you can use to generate quality traffic for your website. To buy Instagram followers organically and gain Instagram likes, you need to learn a few tips.

In this article, today we will discuss the five expert tips to earn traffic from Instagram.

Five tips to earn traffic from Instagram –

Using the link in the Instagram bio

You must have seen many Instagram stories and posts which say ‘link in bio’ this is a great strategy to get traffic on your website.

Usually, the most link clicks on Instagram come from your bio section. In such a situation, what you can do is – you can use branded links that consist of your brand name, keyword and where your link will lead them. This builds trust within your audience about your product and creates awareness about it. You can use these links on your Instagram stories because stories are the most engaging way these days.

Add links to your IGTV videos

You may not know but you can add clickable links on your IGTV videos description box.

You can not add a clickable link on Instagram posts but with the help of your IGTV posts, you can do that. This will be easy for the viewers to click and buy certain products or services you are offering.

As you may know, IGTV videos or videos, in general, are highly recommended in social media marketing because they are very powerful and can engage your customers very well.

You can sell your product with the right video content and if you add the clickable link to your IGTV video – you will be good to go.

Call to action

Captions are the best way to make your customer understand your product or services.

This is one of the best ways to explain to your audience the value of the link you are providing.

You can keep it simple in the caption, explain to people in the video why they need to check the link.

The audience can head to the link and check the product.

It is another way to encourage more clicks on your link. The call to action is very important. This will help you buy Instagram followers and gain Instagram likes organically.

Create Insightful and actionable Instagram stories –

Instagram stories help you a lot in gaining traffic and you can gain likes on Instagram as well. You can drive serious traffic because of your followers.

The social media platform is a huge place to connect brands with their followers on a more personal level. Instagram is a great platform for increasing engagement and building trust and this will help you in creating product awareness.

Instagram story is a visual call for high-quality posts. Using an Instagram story with the swipe up will help your audience in understanding your product.

Use of countdown stickers –

This is something you may not be aware of. Instagram countdown stickers can be very important in your field. It is an awesome tool for building your product. Countdown creates a mystery regarding your upcoming offer or something special which you want to announce.

To ensure that your sticker is more effective, encourage your follower to click on the particular link and this will help you in earning traffic on your website. The stickers will also help you drive the traffic so stories and stickers both are equally important to buy Instagram followers organically and gain Instagram followers.

Conclusion –

These are some great ways to strengthen your sense of community. This will create awareness about your brand among your audience. Social media and especially Instagram is a big tool and with the right strategy, you can always boost the traffic on your website. Start experimenting with these tips and tricks and these will help you a lot in engaging your audience on Instagram and also in earning traffic on your website. Find new ways to create content that can help you to buy Instagram followers and gain Instagram likes.