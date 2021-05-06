Instagram was initially created as a fun app to share photos, but quickly grew to outgrow that role and became a marketing giant.

People struggle to gain engagement on Instagram posts through which they can establish themselves on the platform.

Everyone wants to get more followers on Instagram and be popular. Only the top-notch content works on Instagram, and it is not simple to create it.

The average Instagram engagement rate is way higher than that on Facebook, Pinterest, or Twitter.

And if you have an above-average engagement rate while improving your content consistently, well that’s just the icing on top of the cake.

So we’ve compiled a few tips that can help you improve your Instagram content and gain popularity on the platform. Surely you can implement the following ideas well and be on your way to becoming the next great sensation of social media.

Let’s waste no further time and get started with the plan!

PLAN A VISUALLY PLEASING AND CONSISTENT GRID

Instagram started with photo-posting and that feature is still the heart of it. High-quality pictures are quick to grab the attention of your audience.

While editing your photos it is important to have a visually consistent grid that is when you edit your photos make sure that they are in the same theme for some time. A haphazard manner of uploading well-edited photos will ruin the look of your grid and dissuade users from following you. To gain engagement on Instagram posts you don’t just have to be consistent with your posting schedule, but think about your Instagram aesthetics too. Your aesthetic should match the identity you are trying to create an appeal to the audience.

DISPLAY CALL-TO-ACTIONS AND USER-GENERATED CONTENT

By using call-to-actions on your page, you will gain engagement on your Instagram posts. It will also provide you more exposure and help you get more followers on Instagram.

In user-generated content, brands or influencers start a hashtag and ask their followers to use their creativity to post similar stuff.

This reduces marketing costs and also guarantees exposure to a mass audience, as the trend catches up with all. It transforms followers into people who participate and advocate for your brand, generating more interest in your profile. It raises your image as it generates more audience that follows the trend, making it one of the best ways to get popular on Instagram.

SEO AND INSTAGRAM

You might be wondering how SEO impacts Instagram. Well, keywords are an important factor to consider, especially if you wish to show up on the search engine. You should use the keyword related to your niche on your Instagram handle or your account name, preferably on both. Put in industry-specific words that people search for so that Instagram ranks your profile on top for those searches. Social engagement that is Instagram likes, comments, saves on a post also plays a huge role in rankings. So not only does SEO optimize your searches but also generates more social engagement, which leads to higher rankings on Instagram.

HOST CONTESTS AND GIVEAWAYS

Contests and giveaways are an amazing way to rise. You can collaborate with brands for these and give something of value to your followers or an eye-catching first prize that will be attractive to many. By setting the terms of the contest as liking a post, following you, and tagging others in the comments, you will create an engagement tool that will generate waves of popularity. It will easily help you get more followers on Instagram and it is a marvelous tactic to spread awareness about your profile. Monitor the performance of the contest to know the results of your promotion and consider running similar giveaways to boost your profile.

PARTNER WITH MICRO-INFLUENCERS

By collaborating with other micro-influencers, you are tapping into their audience and gaining access to their following. If the collaboration is good, you may get more followers on Instagram or at least gain engagement on Instagram posts you already have up. Users have become aware that major influencers may not always think of the benefit of their followers so they tend to trust the micro-influencers more. Micro-influencers may not boast of a tremendous following but their followers are loyal and have faith in them. Micro-influencers also have higher engagement rates, so it will be a great idea to partner up with them to increase your reach.

Conclusion:

Like any other social media platform, Instagram caters to the users.

So if the algorithm recognizes your content as being useful or interesting to its users, no doubt you will rise in the popularity rankings soon.

When you are creating great experiences for your followers that in turn benefits you too. Consistent content is a must as no audience would like to follow someone who posts with no planning.

No matter how high you go, do not take your audience for granted and start slacking. You can gain engagement on Instagram posts from all the points that have been explained above, and get started on your journey to be an influencer.

Communicate clearly about the work you do to attract people of the same niche and similar communities to get more followers on Instagram. In no time will you be ready to take on the social media platform by a storm, with our super-helpful tips and tricks!