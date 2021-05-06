Whether you believe it or not, moving is considered an essential service even during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many people are advised not to relocate during these unfortunate times, there are instances wherein you have to push through with the move despite the threat of the coronavirus.

And while moving can be stressful enough on its own, it becomes more daunting if you need to do this during the pandemic.

Fortunately, there are ways that can help make your move as smooth and safe as possible. These moving tips can include:

Hire A Reliable Moving Company

While you can always relocate on your own, it’s best if you ask help from a long distance moving company for the difficult aspects of the process. Most relocation service providers have a COVID-19 policy in place to ensure they can provide safe and efficient moving services amidst the pandemic.

Thus, if you want to find the right company, don’t forget to ask them about the protocols they’re taking to guarantee a safe moving experience. For instance, you check with the movers the following things:

Precautions they take to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19

Precautions they observe to safeguard their drivers and crew against the disease

Steps they take when a mover or customer has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Precautions they recommend you should take during the move

Go For A Contactless Move

Once you have experienced movers on your side, the next thing you should do is opt for a contactless move. Since the coronavirus is contagious, it’s important to take some steps that can help reduce the risk of infection and transmission. In order to do this, you may want to consider the following:

Ask for a virtual moving estimate. You can get this by conducting a visual survey of your home. Whether you want it recorded or have it played live for a moving representative to watch, the choice is yours. Just make sure you cover every corner of your house to come up with an accurate estimate.

If you’re looking to minimize the spread of COVID-19, you can opt to pack your own belongings. In doing so, you should finish the packing at least 24 hours before the moving day to avoid contamination of boxes. Also, be sure to gather all the packing supplies ahead of time to prevent going back and forth from the grocery store. Lastly, don’t forget to disinfect your stuff before putting them in the boxes. However, in case you decide to let movers pack your belongings, come up with a plan that minimizes physical contact with them such as staying in a separate room while they’re packing.

Prepare A Special Bag

Before the moving day, it’s essential that you pack a special bag with items like masks, hand sanitizers, snacks and water, and many more. These items can help keep you more comfortable and safer as it eliminates the necessity to go to a convenience store and potentially get infected through exposure.

Moreover, if you have a special bag, it’s easy to access essential items whenever possible. This is especially true if you have to visit several places during the day of the relocation.

Notify The Moving Company If You Or Someone Has COVID-19 Symptoms

Since you may not know when the coronavirus strikes, you should always be ready when you or someone in your family has coronavirus symptoms before the relocation. In such a case, you should notify the moving company so they know what to do when this happens. They may advise you to cancel or schedule the relocation on a later date for your own safety and protection.

In case your move can’t be rescheduled to some other time, be sure to cooperate with the movers and follow all their instructions. By doing this, you can protect yourself and everyone involved from potential exposure to coronavirus.

Get Ready For The Moving Day

With the help of a reputable moving company NYC or wherever you may be located, you can make the big day as safe and efficient as possible. Be ready for the day by doing the following:

Wear a face mask and a pair gloves while the move is going on

Avoid physical contact with the moving crew. You can give them a smile or nod when greeting them

Observe a safe distance of at least 2 meters from other people to avoid transmission of the virus

Sanitize hands with hands and soap or a sanitizer

Avoid touching anything during the moving day, including the boxes

Provide hygiene kits to the movers for their safety

The Bottom Line

Indeed, moving to a new home can be a challenging and risky undertaking during the pandemic. But, by following the relocation tips mentioned above, you can make the entire process safe as possible. Also, don’t forget to follow your government’s safety guidelines to protect yourself and everyone from the risk of getting infected by a life-threatening disease that affects the entire world.