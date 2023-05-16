If you grew up in the last century, you probably have some pretty messed-up ideas about health. You may have dozens of conflicting nutrition rules in your head — first fat was evil, then carbs, then gluten. You might’ve grown up with a parent who was always dieting or doing some wacky aerobics routine. Or maybe you are that parent, and you just know there has to be a more enjoyable way to stay fit.

Even if you have the motivation to improve your lifestyle, it can still feel pretty overwhelming. You don’t know where to start, and every Google search or well-meaning suggestion makes you even more confused. If you’re feeling a little lost about big, important lifestyle changes, know that it’s not just you. Here are some simple tips to get you started on your journey toward better health and well-being.

1. Get All Your Nutrients

One of the most important things you can do for your health is to consume nourishing foods. A healthy diet can stave off a long list of health problems, such as stroke, heart disease, and diabetes. At the same time, you don’t want to go overboard and restrict yourself from foods you enjoy. Your diet should be sustainable and pleasurable, and no eating pattern should ever feel like punishment.

Start with small, simple changes, like eating more of the fruits and vegetables you know you like. Think about adding more healthy foods to your day rather than subtracting “bad” foods or “going on a diet.” If you struggle with certain tastes or textures, there are subtle ways to sneak additional nutrients into your meals. Blend veggies into your sauces; bake carrot, banana, or zucchini bread; or add super greens powder to juices or smoothies.

2. Move Mindfully

Exercise has incredible benefits for nearly every aspect of your well-being. It increases heart health, strengthens your bones and muscles, improves mental health symptoms, and more. But like diet, exercise is best added to your routine in gentle, enjoyable ways you can sustain. There’s no need to subject yourself to grueling, strenuous workout plans that could raise your risk of injury.

Instead, look for ways to move that you actually look forward to and that feel right for your body. If you like spending time in nature, introduce hiking, biking, or kayaking into your routine. If you’re more of a social creature, join a local sports league or take up Latin dancing. Whatever you choose, try to make exercise something that feels like a fun pastime rather than an obligation.

3. Prioritize Your Sleep

Getting enough sleep has benefits beyond just giving you more energy. It can lower your risk of heart disease, help manage your weight, and improve your mood. Getting enough sleep boosts your immune system, which can prevent you from getting sick. While you sleep, your body produces hormones, white blood cells, and other defenses against illness and injury.

To improve your sleep quality, make your bedtimes and wake times as consistent as possible. Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and comfortable by investing in air conditioning, blackout curtains, and a new mattress if necessary. To avoid messing with your circadian rhythm, limit screen time before bed, perhaps reading a book instead. If you struggle to fall asleep, a soothing caffeine-free tea or a supplement with melatonin might help.

4. Pay Attention to Your Mental Health

Your mental health is just as important to your overall wellness as the condition of your body. High levels of stress and conditions like depression can contribute to heart disease and other physical symptoms. Mental health symptoms can also be a good barometer of how well your overall health is doing. Should you be feeling extra moody, it might be a sign you need to tweak your diet, exercise, or sleep patterns even more.

Exercise, diet, and sleep can all enhance your mood and reduce symptoms of many mental health conditions. Activities like time spent in nature, meditation, hobbies, and social gatherings can all improve your mental well-being. If you have more severe or lasting mental health symptoms, though, it might be time to consider professional help. You may benefit from some combination of talk therapy, learned coping skills, and/or medication.

5. Upgrade Your Environment

Your surroundings have a massive impact on your health — that includes everything from where you live to whom you hang out with. Research shows that your social circle can strongly influence your health habits, for better or for worse. If you want to improve your lifestyle, spend more time with people who prioritize taking care of themselves. Accept invites from friends who want to do yoga or play soccer rather than those who encourage you to drink and smoke.

Living in a green, walkable city or town has numerous health benefits over a car-centered lifestyle. It can make you less sedentary and expose you to less pollution and more vitamin D from the sun. If relocating isn’t an option, there are still ways you can spend extra time being active outdoors. Walk or bike instead of driving, seek out local parks and nature trails, or plant and tend to a garden.

Staying on Track

You’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating: A healthier lifestyle starts with small, sustainable changes. Fad diets and brutal, painful workouts are rarely possible to stick to for more than a few months. If you want to get healthier, think about the things you really love and build better habits that make you both healthy and happy. Center your life around joyful movement and nourishing eating patterns, and good health will naturally follow.