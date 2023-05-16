Graduating college is a major milestone in one’s life. It marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter. It’s a time for celebration but also a time of uncertainty and transition. As a loved one of a recent college graduate, you may be wondering what to give them as a gift to commemorate this momentous occasion.

While the possibilities are endless, here are some simple but essential gifts that will be appreciated more than you might ever know. Here are a few of our top picks for the recent college graduate in your life.

A Quality First Apartment Gift

After college, graduates may find themselves struggling to furnish their first apartment. Some of the most essential items, like ceramic cookware or a few high-quality coffee mugs, will help the recent grad in your life feel like much more of an adult as opposed to someone struggling to adjust or fit in. Items like these will be kept in their home for years to come and will also be used on a daily basis without question.

Professional Attire and Accessories

As graduates enter the workforce, they will need appropriate attire for interviews, meetings, and presentations. You can never go wrong with a classic pair of loafers or high heels in a neutral color. For a more personalized touch, consider a tie or scarf in their favorite color or pattern.

Gift Cards

Gift cards may seem impersonal, but they can be incredibly useful for recent college grads. Consider a gift card to a grocery store, gas station, or their favorite restaurant. They will appreciate the practicality of the gift and the freedom to choose what they want or need.

Personalized Stationery

In today’s digital age, receiving a handwritten note or letter is a rare and special occurrence. Personalized stationery can make a great gift for recent college grads, allowing them to express their gratitude, send thank-you notes, reach out to hiring managers, or stay in touch with friends and family in a more thoughtful, personal way. Who knows, you could be giving them the leg-up they didn’t know they needed for an incredible job opportunity!

Cookbooks or Kitchen Appliances

As recent college grads settle into their first apartments or homes, they will likely be spending more time in the kitchen. A cookbook or kitchen appliance can be a useful and thoughtful gift that will help them explore new recipes and experiment with different cuisines. Consider a slow cooker, blender, air fryer, or cookbook with easy and healthy recipes.

Self-Care Items

Graduating college can be a stressful and overwhelming time. Self-care items can help recent grads relax and unwind. Consider a scented candle, a spa gift set, a few face masks, or a subscription to a meditation app or wellness program. It might seem like a simple gift, but recent grads under stress will definitely be appreciative.

Personal Development Books

As recent college grads navigate the uncertainties of post-grad life, they may appreciate a book on personal development or career success. Look for titles that offer practical advice, motivation, or inspiration. Some popular options include “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey, “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg, and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear.

Technology Upgrades

Whether it’s a new laptop, smartphone, or tablet, recent college grads will likely need to upgrade their technology to keep up with the demands of the workforce. A new device can be a pricey gift, but it will be appreciated for years to come.

Travel Accessories

After college, several grads embark on new adventures and travel experiences. Travel accessories such as a passport holder, luggage tag, or travel pillow can make great gifts for the wanderlust in your life.

Cash or Gift Card for Professional Development

Recent college grads may be eager to continue learning and growing in their careers. Consider giving them a cash or gift card that can be used for a professional development course, conference, or workshop. This will help them enhance their skills and knowledge and demonstrate your support for their career aspirations.

Gifts for All of Life’s Stages

Finding the perfect gift for a recent college graduate can be daunting. However, by keeping in mind the practicality and essentiality of the gift, you can help ease their transition into post-college life. From the right kitchen gadgets to gap year treats, these simple but essential gifts will help them feel comfortable and prepared for their new journey ahead. Whether you’re a friend, family member, or colleague, giving a thoughtful and practical gift can show the graduate in your life how much you care about their future success and wellbeing.