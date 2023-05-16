Melbourne City is quite the busy place and like most cities in Australia, people are moving about and doing all sorts of business and personal things. If you’re one of those busy people who is in need of a mobile storage unit to store your personal belongings for a certain period of time, then you need to do a bit of research to avoid wasting money on poor quality service. There are excellent mobile storage providers in Melbourne but you need to weigh which one best suits your needs and budget.

What to Expect from a Mobile Storage Provider

It should be a no-brainer that any paying customer would only expect the best from any company that they deal with, including mobile storage companies. They should have a customer-centric business and all their services are geared towards your benefit. From the time their removalist staff help you pack to the time when they’ll deliver your cargo to the designated area according to your instructions, all work must be done efficiently and safely.

Here are some important things to expect from the best mobile storage provider:

Do they give affordable rates for their mobile storage units? Never settle for anything less because a company that does not offer affordable rates is only keen on making money and providing poor quality service.

What’s included? A free or a complimentary service should always be a given in what is being offered to the customers. A storage company that doesn’t offer inclusions in their services will be seen as dull and uninteresting, forcing clients to look for another company to do business with.

Do they have unique features that other storage providers don’t? Some storage companies add an extra feature to their mobile storage units and they’re not for show or to get attention. No, some of them are actually well-thought out solutions to some design flaws like adding side and ceiling tie rails to hold the cargo in place inside the storage container.

Do they have a well-trained and professional staff? A storage company that has poorly trained staff is more trouble than they’re worth. Make sure you bring up the subject before signing a deal with the storage company.

Do they have a variety of mobile storage units that will suffice the needs of their clients? A good storage company should have mobile storage units that can accommodate all types of cargo that the customer needs to store. From the smallest volume of items to commercial-size items that may require a 20-footer shipping container, the storage company has them all in their storage facility.

Level of Security in their Storage Facility and on the Mobile Storage Unit Itself

Considering putting your personal belongings into Secure Mobile Storage Units, you may want to find a storage company that offers durable steel mobile storage units for safe and secure storage. Not only are your property worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars, they also have some sentimental value that cannot simply be replaced with money or any other type of material wealth. Therefore, the storage company that you’ll work with needs to reassure your confidence in the level of security they put into their mobile storage units, as well as their storage facility.

Below are some of the security measures that a reliable storage company should have:

Secured mobile storage units that are enclosed and built with tough steel – You would rarely see a wooden mobile storage unit or a shipping container these days, so if the storage company you’re dealing with only has wooden boxes as their storage units, better find another company that has steel storage containers quickly. Insured storage facility – You wouldn’t put your personal belongings in an area susceptible to fire and other damages without insurance, would you? Well, you shouldn’t trust a storage company without an insured storage facility also. This ensures that whatever happens – even if your cargo is stored in a steel mobile storage unit that’s fireproof, waterproof, theft-proof, vermin-proof and weatherproof – you will get financial compensation for any losses. Allows for a secured client’s personal access – They must give you gate access and key to unlock the padlock of the mobile storage unit you’ve leased. This is because people can easily misplace and forget things and the storage container would be one of the most likely places that you’ll look for missing items from your house or apartment. Fenced and gated storage facility to prevent trespassing – A secured high fence and gate that regulates all entries and exits from and to the storage facility is a very smart move for any company. These measures help keep the storage units safe and secured where the client’s most valued items are stored. Well-lit storage facility – It’s common for storage companies to install forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras, which can see in the dark. However, it’s also very helpful if they have their storage facility filled with LED lights to make the CCTV system record everything in 100% visibility. This will ensure to discourage burglars from trying to get inside the storage facility. Manned by security personnel – They should also install security guards or on-site managers in their storage facilities to further boost security on the site. Nothing is more efficient than a person watching over the storage warehouse to ensure the mobile storage units are safe and secured. Alarm system – Installing an alarm system that will notify the police immediately after a break-in is a very wise decision in adding another layer to the storage facility’s security system. Motion detectors – Finally, motion sensors can assist the CCTV and alarm system in places at the storage facility where the other systems cannot reach or is impaired due to physical obstructions. CCTVs can have a blind spot and alarm systems are mostly concentrated on points of entry like gates, doors and windows. If the burglars decide to use a blow torch, a thermite grenade or some other means to break through obstacles, then your cargo is as good as stolen. Adding a motion detection system can reinforce the security measures in the storage facility and give onsite managers to respond appropriately or call the police in time.

Are their Services Offered Above or Sub Par?

Various Mobile Storage Sizes that the storage provider offers should come with top notched service and additional amenities that the customer will enjoy. The services offered should not only be on par with the other top 10 percentile mobile storage providers in Melbourne City, but it must go above and beyond to beat the competition if necessary. Your first impression about the storage company as a customer is that you will never want to look for another storage company to do business with, because this company has got everything you need and more!

In order to successfully find the best mobile storage provider in Melbourne, here some qualities that you should look for: