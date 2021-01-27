The question “how can I learn 10X faster” is as important as ever since many employees are required to learn new skills and become similar to entrepreneurs in their own company.

While there are many articles and videos on efficient learning, some techniques are more foundational than others. You can spend all the time you want learning new material, but you should do so intelligently and mindfully.

Learning 10X Faster

These are the top three tips that you should know about when it comes to your own education.

Engage in Physical Activity

It’s not enough for you to just passively read and listen to educational content; you must stay active and engage with what you’re learning. Too many people mindlessly gloss over content, especially if it’s on the internet. There are multiple ways you can do this. For example, use a pen and paper to write down any notes. From there, you can even elaborate with illustrations and connect pieces of information to indicate relational information.

Also, studies show that performing some kind of physical activity helps with retention. If you have a kind of exercise bike, you can read a book while you sit and exercise. This is even easier with audio. If you’re interested in business and entrepreneurship, a wealth of material is available online, including podcasts and audiobooks. Consider listening to them on your next walk instead of your normal music playlist.

Teach What You Know

One of the best ways to accelerate what you learn is to explain it to someone else. There are many ways to do this. You can just do it in-person with someone you know, with a full presentation and a questions session. This will bring up aspects of the material that you may not even be aware of, including understanding it from a different perspective. It also helps you engage with the material, putting it into a more active context.

Additionally, you can explain it to people online. This opens up more teaching opportunities for you than possible with your in-person network. The easiest way to start is by writing a blog. It’s actually a popular medium with people interested in business and entrepreneurship. While you can easily do this on different social media websites, find one that focuses more on long-form content so you can really go in-depth. Of course, video platforms are available if you’re interested.

Break Up Sessions

The longer you drone on with content you’re trying to understand, the more likely you’ll zone out and passively go through the content. This is a bad situation when you’re really trying to understand something new. Whenever you get to a new chapter or video, consider taking a short break. You can also consider breaking up your sessions by time, such as 45 or 60 minutes at a time. It’s up to you and your own study habits.

In Conclusion

You can see that there isn’t just one answer to the question “how can I learn 10X faster” since multiple techniques are required to do so. Even though incorporating at least one of these will help quite a lot, additional successful learning habits will elevate your knowledge and understanding to new levels. Try them out today and see the results you get.