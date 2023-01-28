A desert safari in Dubai is an adventure not to be missed! There are a few essential items that you will need to bring with you to make the most of your experience. From comfortable clothing and footwear to sunscreen and a camera, here are 10 things you won’t forget for your desert safari in Dubai.

These include many things, and some of them are essential. Remember to pack all these items that are given in this article, and you’ll be sure to have a memorable and enjoyable desert safari experience in Dubai.

Comfortable clothes and shoes:

When planning your desert safari Park Dubai, comfort should be a top priority. Always select lightweight, breathable clothing that will keep you cool in the heat. Avoid jeans or heavy fabrics that trap heat and make you hot and uncomfortable. Also, wearing closed-toe shoes with a good grip and support for all the activities you will do during the safari is recommended. Sandals or flip-flops are not ideal as they may not provide enough protection for your feet.

Hat or scarf to protect from the sun:

The sun in the desert can be harsh and unforgiving, so it is essential to protect your head and face from its rays. A wide-brimmed hat or a scarf can be very useful in keeping the sun off your face and head. This will help you to avoid sunburns and heat strokes, and you’ll be able to enjoy your desert safari more comfortably.

Sunscreen:

Sunscreen is a must-have item when going on a desert safari in Dubai. The sun’s rays can be intense in the desert, and you’ll want to protect your skin from sunburns and other harmful effects. Make sure to apply sunscreen with a high SPF rating before you head out on your safari, and don’t forget to reapply throughout the day as needed.

Sunglasses:

Sunglasses are another essential item to bring on your desert safari in Dubai. The bright sun and glare from the sand can be hard on your eyes, and sunglasses will help to protect them. Not only will they protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but they will also enhance your desert safari experience by allowing you to see the stunning desert landscapes more clearly.

Camera:

A camera is a must-have item for any desert safari in Dubai. The desert is full of unique and beautiful landscapes, and you’ll want to capture as many memories as possible. Whether taking a camel ride through the dunes or watching a traditional dance performance, a camera will allow you to remember these experiences for years to come.

Plenty of water:

Staying hydrated is crucial when on a desert safari, and you’ll want to bring plenty of water. The desert can be hot and dry, and you’ll need to drink water to stay hydrated and avoid heat exhaustion. It’s recommended to bring at least 1 liter of water per person and more if you will be doing physically demanding activities.

Small first aid kit:

Even with the best planning, small accidents can happen. It’s a good idea to bring a small first aid kit with you on your desert safari in Dubai. This should include basic items such as band-aids, pain relievers, and antiseptic wipes. This will help you to be prepared for any minor emergencies that may occur.

Cash:

Some desert safari activities and souvenirs may only be available for cash purchase. It’s a good idea to bring some cash with you if you want to buy something or participate in an activity that doesn’t accept card payments.

Map or GPS:

A map or GPS is a good idea for your desert safari in Dubai. The desert can be vast and confusing, and it’s easy to get lost. A map or GPS will help you navigate and stay on track during your safari.

Sense of adventure:

A sense of adventure is one of the most important things to bring on your desert safari in Dubai. We always recommend you to welcome new experiences and don’t be afraid of the unknown. It is a fact that the desert safari in Dubai is dangerous and full of different surprises. So, to avoid these things, you should have a complete sense of adventure and also have to follow the safety instruction of your guide.