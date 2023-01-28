Since the pandemic, we’ve had this debate going around students learning from home.

While it was convenient and necessary during the time, teachers and scholars were skeptical of the learning outcomes of remote learning.

However, recent research on the above shows astonishing results. Remote learning even though less supervisory, it can be fruitful if teachers opt for the right channel for delivery.

Videos. Videos are seriously effective to improve learning outcomes. Students of the modern era or Gen Z are not into reading and absorbing textual content.

And, frankly, there is already a lot of research to back that video content is far more effective than plain text.

Video production for education has picked up steam since the pandemic. We all were forced to stay in our homes.

Videos are a quality tool for learning. Compared to text, video content reduces cognitive load. Video content is engaging and the experience has all the potential to be immersive, impacting quality learning outcomes.

That’s what this article is all about.

We’ll also look at some of the finest benefits of video-based learning, and how the e-learning industry is growing.

Background to remote learning

Remote learning was never a new thing and it isn’t anything unpopular after the pandemic.

People who want to learn remotely tend to be impatient. They want access to information and learning at their fingertips.

Distractions are everywhere and staying focused might be a real challenge for the people of younger generations.

Multi-tasking might sound like a cool term. But what these people end up paying is a switching cost. That results in cognitive decline.

Hence, it would make more sense, if this group of learners are provided with a more concise and efficient learning channel that does not require them to invest a great deal of time.

While we mention the e-learning industry, it is essential to point out that the industry has grown by delivering to the needs of remote learners.

Needs of remote learners

Remote learners want a flexible training schedule. And, that can be best provided with remote or hybrid learning.

Plus, learners these days spend a good chunk of their time scrolling through their feeds. So, anything on the go would work perfectly fine. Mobile-first learning is their preference.

And, since staying focused and minimizing distractions remains a real challenge for them. So, they demand more bite-sized and focused learning.

And, frankly, that is the most effective form for them. Focused and bite-sized learning could help them solve a problem. Hence, microlearning would work fine for them.

Video-based learning helps instructors and trainers meet the needs of these learners in a thriving fashion. Let’s learn about it more by discussing some key benefits of video-based learning.

Videos are immersive

Video-based learning has the potential to be immersive for the learner. Compared to slides and long-form articles, it can be more addictive and engaging.

Videos offer interactive learning

Videos offer interactive learning. Your learners or students can expect to have more personalized contact with the instructor. One that is not just engaging, but also leaves them wanting for more.

Interactive learning through videos encourages active participation. Hence, learners tend to remember the content of their videos.

With a pause in the middle of the video, the video forces the viewer to share their thoughts and stay focused throughout the entire session.

Videos can force creative thinking

Videos and motion graphics can help to spark creativity.

Know that not everyone is wired to process texts and graphs efficiently. While infographics may be a smart way to summarize info, they’re still not the best and most effective form of content.

Videos are the most effective form of delivery.

As per stats, videos are really immersive and 80% of the time spent on the internet accounts for watching videos. The experience of watching videos being immersive and tempting outweighs the cost of making videos.

Video content is readily accessible

Another super benefit of video-based content is that it is readily accessible. Viewers demand content on the go.

With more learning going mobile-first, video is the ideal form of delivery. Perhaps, because it’s not just engaging and immersive, but also for its swift integration.

Learners can switch from computers and laptops to tablets and mobile phones with ease.

Video learning is cost-effective

Creating videos is no longer expensive. Even companies with minimal budgets for content creation can curate a handful of amazing content for e-learning.

Earlier videos were a thing exclusive to big businesses. But, with the spread of animation production companies all around the world, we are seeing more and more videos being rolled out in the education niche.

Now, since videos are a cost-effective alternative, we are seeing more and more videos, particularly in the education industry.

And, if you don’t want to have companies take your video production job, you can always consider more cost-effective alternates. There is a range of video development tools that allow you to prepare your learning content.

Videos can foster microlearning

Videos are also nuggets of gold for people demanding microlearning. Video offers long-form as well as short, bite-sized content creation. Learners can engage through short-form content, initially and move through long-form descriptive videos.

For one, it would help us in the face of the challenge of declining attention span. Distracted learners can easily process short-form videos, and take quizzes as a follow-through to track their performance.

Final thoughts

Let’s wrap it up. Video production is booming particularly in the education industry. While video content is exciting and attractive, it is worth knowing that the learning experience needs to be immersive and engaging.

There are lots of benefits of video production. But, these could only be reaped fully, if the content is made as per the needs of learners of this modern era. Not to mention videos should be timed keeping in view the attention span of learners.

Moreover, including quizzes and questions in the middle of videos would keep the student engaged throughout the session. And, it also fosters more proactive learning.