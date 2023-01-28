Outdoor sporting events almost always attract large crowds. People love the adrenaline rush they experience during such events. The prospect of spending some quality time in the sun is an incentive hard to ignore. One thing common to all major outdoor sporting events is the presence of brands. If you have ever attended such an event, you must have noticed the sea of branded pop up tents belonging to different companies, some of them being event sponsors. These days, it’s hard to imagine an outdoor marketing campaign without these purposeful accessories.

Are you planning on attending an outdoor sporting event with your brand? If yes, you need to make sure that people notice your brand pavilion. In this article we will see how you can grab eyeballs with your pop up tent in a major outdoor event. But first, let us understand why the pop up tent is so popular when it comes to brand promotion.

There’s a bunch of reasons why this purposeful accessory doubles up as an excellent marketing tool.

Lightweight and Easy to Fold

Outdoor tents are made of lightweight and durable materials like PVC and polyester and sometimes their derivatives like poly-PVC or PU/PVC coated polyester. The hallmark of these materials is their user-friendly nature. Tents made of these materials are easy to fold and transport. From the beach to a sporting venue, you can carry your tent anywhere you want.

Easy to Set Up and Take Down

You don’t need professional help to set up outdoor event tents because these accessories come with a no-installation-needed design. Here’s how to go about pitching a canopy tent all by yourself.

Look for firm ground to pitch your tent.

Pull out the canopy and frame from the tent bag.

Unfold the canopy and stretch the frame a bit.

Attach the canopy to the frame with fasteners.

Stretch the frame to its maximum size.

Secure the structure with guy rope and tent stakes.

For hard surfaces use weight plates instead of guy ropes and stakes.

Your tent is now secure and ready for action!

Taking down the tent is equally easy!

Customizable

Modern pop up tents can be tailored to the needs of brands. The canopies can be manufactured in custom brand colors and printed on with custom graphics. This serves to convert a humble outdoor tent into a potent marketing material. And this brings us to the main topic of our discussion.

How to Trump Competition with A Branded Pop Up Tent?

Convert Your Tent into A Marketing Tool

Before you can take your accessory to a sporting event and make it work as the center-piece of your marketing campaign, there are a couple of things to take care of.

Decide on a brand color or colors, if you haven’t already. Once you are done choosing your brand colors, ask your tent maker to render your tent canopy in those shades. Your tent manufacturer will be happy to oblige.

Research suggests that shades of blue, red, orange, green and yellow work best for brands in terms of being crowd-pullers. These colors are also effective against the harmful UV radiations in sunlight and keep people safe in their shade.

We don’t have to tell you how important a brand logo is? People identify with a brand by means of its logo. Choose a logo that exudes the essence of your company and have it printed on your canopy.

You may choose to have graphics printed on your tent canopy. Make sure the design language is pleasing to the eye.

Slogans have a separate place in the world of marketing and promotions. They have the potential to propel a brand to fame in a short span of time. Think of a slogan that goes best with your brand and get it printed in large, legible fonts for everyone to understand.

Now your tent is ready to serve as the perfect brand pavilion in a major sporting event. But hold on! There’s more you can do to make it more striking and be the eyeball-grabber you want your tent to be.

Use Accessories to Ramp Up the Visual Appeal of Your Pop Up Tent

Don’t just stop at customizing the canopy of your tent. It is always a good idea to accessorize your branded pop up tent with things like PVC sidewalls, pop up banners and tent flags. These promotional materials can be used to highlight things like promo offers and key products – just what you need to stand out amid a sea of competition.

Experience Zones for Customers

A fantastic idea that can work really well for brands in a major outdoor sporting event is to have an experience zone for customers. You can employ a 10×10 pop up tent to construct a ‘Try Out’ zone for visitors where people can have a look and feel of your offerings.

Endnote

Outdoor tents have reshaped how we look at outdoor events. This humble accessory that was invented to shelter us from nature’s wrath has now turned into a ubiquitous marketing tool. How you choose to promote your brand depends upon your desire and budget. But one thing is for sure – your custom pop up tent will not disappoint you when it comes to effective brand promotion!