In the New World, furnishings are a type of trade skill. This skill allows players to make various furniture and decorations for their housing. Unless you grind out the skill and craft constantly in the Workshop crafting station, it is impossible to increase the furnishing skill.

Various furniture types vary depending on your furnishing trade skill level, ranges from 0 to 200. In this new world furnishing leveling guide, players can craft high-tier furniture and get higher skill levels. Upon reaching level 200, a player can craft every item in New World.

Crafting Furniture in New World

The only way to craft furniture in the New World is at a Tier-2 or higher Workshop crafting station. The following steps must be followed:

First, gather the primary and secondary materials needed to build the furniture.

Next, locate the “Workshop” on a map by pressing M.

Press E to start crafting in the Workshop.

Choose the desired furniture recipe from the left-hand panel under the furniture category.

Use the slider on the most right side of the screen to select how many items you want to craft.

You can craft an item by clicking “Craft” on the bottom right of your screen.

You cannot craft the furniture if you do not meet the crafting requirements. You can see what a craft needs just above the “Can’t Craft” option in the bottom right corner.

In New World, how can I level up my furnishing skill faster?

Mass-crafting a resource-saving item that provides high XP and consumes few resources is the key to quickly leveling up the furnishing trade skill. We’ve included a few tricks to get you started.

Levels 0-50

Crafting 186 Ash Wall Shelves is the fastest way to reach furnishing level 50. With 10x Iron Ingot, 15x Timber, and 1x Ash Stain, one Ash Wall shelf can be crafted at a tier-2 workshop. Each unit gives 126 experience points.

The Hewn Log Storage Chest, unlocked at level 35, allows players to store their gears, and the Maple Stain, unlocked at level 50, will enable them to level up quickly.

Levels 50-100

Create 1054 warm iron sconces – bright and 1881 maple stains to reach level 100. To make a Warm Iron Sconce, you will need 5 Iron Ingots, 15 Timbers, and 5 Oils. On the other hand, a Maple stain requires a tier-3 Workshop and costs 4x Oil and 10x Weak Solvent. You will receive 126 and 84 XP from each of these crafts separately.

A tier-3 Workshop is available to players after they reach level 85. The “minor” skills trophies and Oak Stain can be unlocked by reaching level 75/100.

Levels 100-150

Minor Corrupted Combat Trophy is the best furniture craft to reach level 150. You will need 20 Steel Ingots, 25 Lumber, 1 Maple Stain, and 25 Life Motes to craft 627 units of the same. You will gain 1704 experience per unit.

Players will be able to craft Hope Storage Chests which store 400 objects, in addition to unlocking all the “basic” skill trophies and Mahogany Stain by reaching level 150.

Levels 150-200

To reach level 200, craft 1067 Oval Cerulean Rugs; the units require 25x Silk, 25x Layered Leather, and 15x Wirefiber. The player receives 6240 XP for the Furnishing skill when crafting an oval cerulean rug.

If you want to level up your furniture skill quickly, you can always choose to produce items in bulk and grind, but if you want to be more economical, you need to create 2-3 pieces of each item and sell them on the trading posts for profit. By level 200, players can craft all the furnishing items in the game, including the Golden Steel Storage Chest and all the “major” skills.