In recent years, working remotely has become a trend and a new reality for most business spheres. Indeed, in times of the pandemic, employers strive to encourage as many employees as possible to stay at home as that is demanded by most local authorities and is just much safer. Furthermore, it turned out to be more convenient and cost-effective. Hence, if you are considering such a career, we have a list of jobs that will perfectly suit those who want to stay at home and keep their personal life and career in the balance, including working moms.

Affiliate marketing. If you have at least one account on any popular social network (the more, the better), you can earn by promoting certain goods and services via posts with affiliate links. For example, you can start by registering with Amazon Affiliate Central. Writing. That’s one of those jobs for stay at home moms, which can be turned into a full-time career if you have enough free time and inspiration. There are millions of offers on specialized platforms, like Upwork, so you can freely choose the topic you are familiar with. Online trainer. Sure, you need certain experience and skills for that, but, if sport is your real passion, that can become a job of your dream. Virtual assistant. As a rule, such remote employees are hired for a short term and assigned a wide variety of tasks. You can find the corresponding offers from both companies and individual employers on freelance websites. Proofreader. That’s a great option for those who have proficient knowledge and skills in the sphere of grammar and style and are not afraid of scrupulous and a bit monotonous work. Call center operator. You will be supposed to answer calls and emails and to provide explanations about products or services to customers. Remote English teacher. Try teaching English to students living abroad. The demand for such services is huge. Blogger. If you have a decent number of subscribers, you can earn from publishing ads on your page (pages). Do not restrict your activity to a single social network only. Social media manager. This job involves running the accounts of a certain company or well-known personality on diversified social networks. You will be responsible for creating and publishing content, maintaining communication with subscribers/clients, and forming a decent image of your employer. Copy trader. This kind of trading does not require profound knowledge or experience. In practice, you can even turn it into a fully-passive source of income if you want. Otherwise, you can make trades in a manual mode but based on the signals provided by other traders or experts. To learn more about it, visit Tororo RoboForex.

In sum, if you are ready to work hard and scrupulously, even such a part-time job can bring good money. So, have a close look at the opportunities mentioned and choose the one that suits your lifestyle the most.