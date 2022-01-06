The Eiffel Tower is an iron lattice tower located on the Champ de Mars in Paris. It was named after the engineer Gustave Eiffel, whose company designed and built the tower.

Constructed from 1887 to 1889 as the entrance to the 1889 World’s Fair, it was initially criticized by some of France’s leading artists. Today, the Eiffel tower is one of the greatest wonders of the world. Millions of tourists go to see it every year.

Here are some facts for people who dream about going to Paris someday.

1. People Hated the Eiffel Tower at First

When the Eiffel tower was first erected in 1889, many artists and intellectuals protested against it. They felt that it was an eyesore and detracted from the beauty of Paris. They called it a “monstrous aberration.”

However, over time, people began to appreciate the tower for its unique design and engineering feats. It has now become one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that the Eiffel tower is a remarkable structure.

2. The Eiffel Tower Was Supposed To Be Torn Down

The Eiffel Tower was supposed to be torn down. It was built for the 1889 World’s Fair which took place on an area of land that had been used as a garbage dump, and it looked like it might fall over in high winds.

The city said they’d tear the building down after 20 years because there were no plans to make money off of tourism or cultural events since everyone thought Parisians wouldn’t want to go outside due to poor air quality.

People quickly discovered that the tower was perfect for radio antennas, so the city decided to keep it. Since people could see it from all over Paris, it eventually became a symbol of the city, and Parisians grew to love the quirky design.

3. More than 250 Million People Have Visited the Eiffel Tower.

More than 250 million people have visited the Eiffel tower since it opened in 1889.

The number of visitors increased every year, with an average of between six and seven million a year during the 1990s to over 16,000 per day at peak times today.

Today, people from around 200 countries visit the tower each year, making it one of the most popular international tourist sites in Paris. Thirteen percent of the tourists are Europeans, while Americans account for twenty percent, and Asians make up forty-two percent. The second-most popular site is Notre Dame de Paris, which had about 15 million visitors last year.

4. Eiffel Also Designed the Structure of the Statue of Liberty

If it wasn’t for Gustave Eiffel, the Statue of Liberty may not be standing in New York Harbor today. Eiffel was given the task of creating a new design for the statue after Bartholdi’s original design was rejected.

If it wasn't for Gustave Eiffel, the Statue of Liberty may not be standing in New York Harbor today. Eiffel was given the task of creating a new design for the statue after Bartholdi's original design was rejected.

He ended up coming up with a unique design that used his structural engineering skills. The result was a statue that had a steel frame which allowed it to stand tall and proud in New York Harbor.