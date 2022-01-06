As soon as binary trading gets approved in a certain country, it raises enhanced fuss among local investors. It involves increased risks, but potential rewards are tempting as well. Hence, we want to provide professional guidance to those interested and present our own rating of brokers offering such services. Our top list is oriented towards beginners in the first place, thus, it includes platforms with a low entry threshold, i.e. affordable minimum deposit and order limits.

Here is our shortlist of binary options low deposit brokerage sources with the most comfortable terms. For your convenience, we would mention their minimum deposit and minimum order limits as well.

1. Pocket Option ― $5 (min.deposit) ― $1 (min.order).

2. Binary.com ― $5 ― $1.

3. IQ Option ― $10 ― $2.

4. Expert Option ― $10 ― $1.

5. Ayrex ― $25 ― $5.

6. Olymp Trade ― $10 ― $1.

7. Binomo ― $10 ― $10.

8. Binarium ― $5 ― $1.

9. Deriv.com ― $5 ― $5.

10. Quotex ― $10 ― $1.

Now, you have a basic vision of the pricing policy of the brokers mentioned. However, when making your choice, you must take into account other factors as well:

· Available assets. Do not restrict yourself to binary options solely. Extend your portfolio with other less risky assets, like foreign currencies, stocks, commodities, crypto.

· Commissions. A broker may charge a fixed sum or a certain percentage for each deal executed, for deposits/withdrawals, etc.

· Bonuses. You may get extra funds for making your first deposit or even just for registration.

· Demo account. If it is your first try with binary options, practice with virtual money.

· Research and charting tools. Make sure it will be convenient for you to monitor and analyze the market via the platform chosen.

· Client support. Even an experienced trader may need certain guidance at times, not to mention newbies.

In the end, we would like to highlight that, at the start of your trading career, it is safer to stick to minimum deposits and investments as long as you continue learning. You must bear in mind that every time you place your bet you risk losing all that money if your calculations/predictions turn out to be wrong.

In sum, if you are a beginner and want to give this instrument a try, do not risk searching for a broker on your own. Choosing from the list compiled by our experts will both save you effort and protect you from all sorts of scams.