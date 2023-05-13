Hair transplant Turkey has become an aesthetic procedure that has become increasingly popular in recent years. Men and women who have hair loss or thinning problems can have fuller and healthier hair thanks to hair transplantation methods. Nowadays, hair transplantation is a popular treatment for treating baldness, which is especially widespread among men. In addition, Turkey is a popular country in terms of health tourism. In the field of hair transplantation, Turkey is home to a globally respected position and important historical and natural beauties.



Especially, İstanbul has both quality and reliable clinics for the best hair transplant in Turkey. İstanbul Vita is a reliable clinic that has been providing hair transplant in Turkey for over 15 years. İstanbul Vita clinic is one of the premier hair transplant in Turkey, with a hair transplant team. İstanbul Vita established itself in the medical field with numerous accomplishments and awards, and the clinic received the awards for Best Hair Transplantation Center 2021 and Best Hair Transplantation Center 2022. In addition, the founder and general director of İstanbul Vita; Hasan Başol announced that it won the ‘’Europe’s Best Hair Transplantation Center’’ award at the ‘’European Awards 2023’’ award ceremony to be held in Paris in November. İstanbulVita hair transplant Turkey clinic provides a modern and comfortable environment for the comfort and convenience of patients. Also, hair transplant cost is low in Turkey. This is due to changes in the dollar and euro exchange rates.





What Is Sapphire FUE & DHI Combined Hair Transplantation?



It is a very popular hair transplant technique applied in the İstanbul Vita hair transplant Turkey clinic. This hair transplant technique is a combination of the Sapphire FUE technique and the DHI technique. This procedure is a crucial hair transplantation technique because when these two processes are combined, higher-quality, more intense, and natural-looking results are obtained. Also, this hair transplantation technique is a technique applied for the first time by İstanbul Vita. Therefore, it is a very important hair transplant technique. With this hair transplant technique, people who have hair transplantation can regain their self-confidence by achieving natural and healthy-looking hair. The hair transplant method is selected specifically for the patient by specialist doctors in Istanbul Vita. In addition, other hair transplantation methods applied by the clinic are:



FUE: The FUE hair transplant method is a minimally invasive hair transplant method that involves removing individual hair follicles and transplanting them into the bald area. In this method, hair follicles are taken using a special tool and then placed in the bald area.

FUT: FUT hair transplant method is a method that involves taking a scalp strip with hair follicles and then separating the hair follicles. Then, the hair follicles are placed in the bald area individually or in groups.

DHI: DHI hair transplant method involves the removal and placement of hair follicles in a similar way to the FUE method. However, the DHI method differs by placing the hair follicles directly on the bald area using a special device.

Important Poınts To Be Considered Before Hair Transplantation



A hair transplant treatment is a significant alternative for improving a person’s self-confidence and quality of life. You can obtain a natural appearance and permanently eliminate the problem of hair loss with a proper hair transplant procedure. Many people who suffer from hair loss or thinning regard a hair transplant procedure as a remedy. Hair transplantation in Turkey is a long procedure that requires proper planning, skill and proper care. Here are the important points and determining factors before the hair transplant procedures:

Technique Selection



The techniques used for the hair transplant procedure are the most important factors that determine the success and outcome of the operation. Today, the most commonly used techniques for hair transplantation are known as FUE and FUT. The FUE technique is considered a more modern technique and is less invasive. The FUT technique is considered a more traditional technique and is mostly used in the graft collection process.



Correct Planning



It is extremely important to make correct planning before the hair transplant procedure. At this planning stage, factors such as the person’s hair type, hair structure, hairline and the size of the area to be transplanted are taken into account. In addition, having a detailed interview with the hair transplant specialist and learning all the details about the operation will provide better results after the procedure.



Operation Process



Although the hair transplant operation is a completely painless procedure, it is a long process. During the procedure, local anaesthesia is used for the comfort of the patient. The hair transplant operation consists of three stages: collecting the grafts, preparing the grafts and transplanting.



Proper Care



After the hair transplant procedure, the right care process is also extremely important. In the first few days after the operation, it is not recommended for patients to wash their hair. In addition, another important point to be considered after the hair transplant procedure is smoking. Smoking can negatively affect the healing process and reduce the quality of results.



As a result, hair transplantation is a procedure that assists many people in regaining their attractive appearance. Turkey’s importance in the field of health tourism is progressively growing, and the İstanbulVita hair transplant Turkey clinic welcomes many patients from Turkey as well as abroad in this field.