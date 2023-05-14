Making your home look a little more loved and a little less ‘lived-in’ doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. You spend a lot of time in your house, and it needs to feel relaxing and comfortable.

We gathered our top three tips on how to upgrade your home on a budget this year – take a read.

1. Streamline Your Belongings

Having a messy home that’s bursting at the seams can be the main reason your house looks unsightly. Think about the way clean lines and open space make us feel – relaxed and at ease. Donate or throw out all your unwanted things – you can also look into junk removal or hold a garage sale.

If you aren’t looking to throw out and streamline your belongings – you can up your storage game. This means that everything is where it belongs, and every single item has a place. This could be hidden storage like under beds, sofas, and coffee tables or simply be buying bookshelves and armoires.

It’s worth keeping in mind the mental health benefits of living in a clean, tidy, and open space. It’s detrimental to be tripping over your things every other day – think of it as a free and easy way to boost your mental health.

2. Move It Or Paint It

As the saying goes, ‘If it doesn’t move, it gets painted!’ Choose what pieces of furniture you want to move and paint the rest. This will give your home a whole new look and layout.

You can paint all sorts of pieces, including kitchen cabinets. You can choose the color, from gentle creams to hot pinks and sage greens – your options are endless. What’s more, if you get bored with the color scheme in a year or so, you can simply re-paint them. Painting cabinets can be done in a day or two with only a couple of cans of paint, making this a cost-effective option.

There are plenty of options for upcycling furniture, too – why not give your kitchen table a new paint job and enjoy a whole new style? The internet is full of inspiration and how-to videos for those who lack the confidence to do the DIY themselves.

3. Bring The Outside In

Bringing the outside inside your home gives a sublime integration between your backyard and your living room. What’s more, introducing flowers and houseplants into your house is great for your health. In fact, they have been shown to improve your mood and the air quality of your house.

Some fresh-cut flowers from the supermarket or garden can really brighten up a space and make it look more organized. Great ideas for those who find vases of flowers overwhelming are to choose pot plants and herbs. Any type of herb which can be bought in the supermarket, like basil, mint, and coriander, is easy to buy and care for. The best part is that they don’t require much attention and yet make such a difference to your space.

A final option is to make sure your windows are clear, or if you have patio doors – leave them open. This means that your eye line has an interrupted view of your backyard, making your home feel more spacious.

Rejuvenate Your Home This Year

Use our tips to give your home a refresh and a more homely feel – whether that be adding cut flowers and herbs to your kitchen, decluttering, or adding a lick of paint. All of these will work individually or together to suit your needs and preferences.