Capital gains are a part of life for investors. A capital gain is a unique economic concept in that any asset that an individual can sell conceivably will turn a profit upon the completion of this transaction. Often, people think of a capital gain as solely existing within the world of business or finance, yet capital gains (and their inverse, capital losses) are intimately tied into questions over personal finance, investing, and retirement planning.

What is a capital gain?

Simply put, capital gains are profits from a sale of any capital asset that you own. These gains are separate from ordinary income, which encompasses the salary you draw from your corporate role.

Capital gains can provide for unique additional spending power if leveraged appropriately, yet it’s always a good idea to keep a capital gains tax calculator on hand when pursuing any new investment opportunity. The federal government will, of course, want its cut of any gains you earn. This means that the intelligent investor will need to weigh the additional tax burden when completing any type of transaction in which commodities and cash exchange hands. The worst thing you can do is go through a tax year without keeping track of this increased tax load. When tax season arrives, the potential additions to your income tax bill can be devastating if you haven’t prepared for capital gains tax in advance.

How do investors find great opportunities for capital ex pansion?





Investors search high and low for excellent opportunities to grow their portfolio of assets. These can come in many forms, from dividend paying stocks to hard currency or bullion assets. The fascinating thing about investing is that there isn’t any one-size-fits-all approach that investors must live by. However, this means that research is critical to long term investment success and continued capital growth.

Some of the world’s most famous investors rely on key performance indicators and a gut instinct that can only be developed with years of trading and investing experience. In commodity asset accumulation, you learn on the job; often, these lessons come after making a mistake in initial allocation or later rebalancing operations. Taking a loss on some of your investments is inevitable, but learning from your failings in order to grow as a trader is something that must be done in order to continue seeing capital gains expand as a supplement to your regular income.

A taste of asset classes below will give you some insight into an extraordinary balance that will continue to provide long-term gains and capital appreciation for years to come.

Stock Market Commodities

The stock market is one of the best known spaces in which stock holders can generate dividends and other capital gains to supplement their ordinary income. Taxpayers rely on index funds that track segments (or a composite) of the total market, and hedge with individual company stock holdings for greater growth potential. The stock market is the trader’s bread and butter and provides a phenomenal learning space for beginners to grow into more volatile asset classes and investment opportunities.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have grown into a staple asset for traders, with open market access around the clock and a highly mobile price point on thousands of unique crypto commodities, the crypto market is a booming space for investors to make fast trades without the pattern day trader restrictions that minimize fast action for stock market investors with less than $25,000 in their trading account.

Gold and Silver Bullion

Gold and silver are another great space for investors to create long term wealth generation. The price of bullion assets continues to rise, yet these commodities trade independently from the stock market and other commodity assets. This means that gold coins, silver bullion bars, and everything in between can act as a powerful hedge against future downturns in the stock and other markets.

Building a portfolio of high yielding assets takes a long vision, but creating capital gains doesn’t have to be difficult. Start small and begin building a portfolio that will grow with your aspirations.