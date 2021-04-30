Having a sculpture in your garden can enhance the landscape and beauty to your outdoor space. It is important to choose something that you love.

Most people get caught up in something trendy which can be disappointing. Sculptures are described as realistic, native, contemporary, religious, abstract, a family heirloom or personal.

No matter which kind of sculpture you settle on, it should represent your preference.

Since the sculpture is a long-term installation, having something you like looking at everyday; something that arouses something on the inside is the best choice. Avoid being influenced by garden ornaments installed in your friend’s gardens or something you saw on TV.

Choosing a Style

A sculpture style should be a harmonious extension of your home style.

You should choose something that blends with the style of your home.

You may have a contemporary styled home. The best sculpture will be an abstract sculpture. A formal statue or abstract art piece is suitable for a traditional style home.

The best style is what best describes you as a person and blends well with the style of your home.

Material of Sculpture

Sculptures are made from different kinds of materials. Materials such as stone-especially marble, clay, metal, wood, bronze and plaster are the most common. Stone has been the principal material for sculptures. Practically, stone sculptures are resistant to weather elements and best suited for garden use.

Hardwoods and softwoods are also used for sculptures. However, wooden sculptures tend to blend in with the environment fast as they are covered with fungi and mold. They need special care to last long. Metal sculptures are also a common garden installation. Bronze is the main material used in metal sculptures. They are strong, hard and durable. Metal sculptures can take the form of birds, mythological beings-mostly Greek mythology. The color, and brilliant lustre is highly valued.

Placement and Size

When planning to install a new sculpture in the garden, placement should be the first thing to consider. There are individuals who purchase a sculpture and then decide where to put it. Whereas there are those who have a spot they want a sculpture to go and find the right one to place it there. You should envision how you want you garden with the sculpture in it to look like.

You should consider the existing shrubs, trees and other plants in your garden. You do not want to place your sculpture behind other plants hidden from view. Consider the growth of your garden plants and how they will affect the view of your statue in the future.

A statute should take a center stage in the garden and stand out. Consider placing it in a prominent place, probably at the center of your flowers. Garden corners are considered a perfect place for decorations. Naturally, the eyes are drawn to corners and you may want to fill the empty space with a nice sculpture.

The size of your sculpture will be dictated by the size of your garden. A small garden is best suited for a small sculpture. Bigger trimmed gardens will do well with a bigger accent feature.