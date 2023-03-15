Who is X-Fortunes?

X-Fortunes is an established cryptocurrency exchange serving a wide range of investors, from beginners to experts. The crypto exchange provides a brilliant platform for investors to sell, buy, and exchange cryptocurrency. The platform supports many cryptocurrencies, including the major ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

X-Fortunesoffers an easy and convenient way of investing in the profitable online crypto market. It is an excellent platform considering that trading in cryptocurrencies is still new to many, and opportunities for making sound investments are limited. While X-Fortunesis not the only crypto exchange, it stands out because of its trustworthiness, opportunities, and support to investors.

What are the Strengths of X-Fortunes?

An online broker is only as good as the sum of its strengths. That is why it is essential to identify the key strengths of X-Fortunes. Through these, you can have a good idea of the kind of broker to expect. Here are the broker’s key strengths;

Wide Range of Cryptocurrencies

X-Fortunesis the true definition of an extensive crypto exchange because of the large number of cryptocurrencies it supports. The broker supports over 40 cryptocurrencies, including the most popular ones like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Tether, Cardano, and Binance. The broker keeps updating its product mix with the addition of new cryptocurrencies.

Many cryptocurrencies mean that X-Fortunesoffers the most excellent opportunity for crypto investors. You will not be limited to a few cryptocurrencies. Moreover, the broker does not dictate what cryptocurrencies to buy, sell, or exchange. As a trader, you can trade in whichever cryptocurrency you like.

Low Account Minimum

X-Fortuneshas a low account minimum deposit required to trade. You only need $250 to start investing through the platform. And this is good for several reasons. First, it makes the platform attractive to beginners and crypto traders with limited funds. Second, it makes crypto trading more accessible to ordinary traders.

Customer Support

X-Fortunesensures that customers get all the necessary support they need while using the platform. The broker has a dedicated customer support team available around the clock. Accessing the support team is simple and easy since there are various ways to do so, including calling, live chatting, and emailing.

Unlike other crypto exchanges, X-Fortunesoffers extra customer support services, including advice and tips on trading. The broker provides the latest news, information, and data on the crypto market and uses these to guide users. And this is very helpful, considering the volatility of the crypto market.

X-FortunesTrading Platforms

The trading experience of an online broker is mainly dependent on its trading platforms. X-Fortunesoffers two trading platforms, as explained below. Both platforms are user-friendly and easy to use. More importantly, they are synchronized such that you can use both interchangeably.

Web Platform: X-Fortunesoffers a unique web trading platform. The website has one of the most attractive designs in the crypto trade market. Users can see all the features clearly, and navigation is never a problem. After getting into the platform, you get to the main dashboard that shows your portfolio.

Mobile App: A mobile trading platform is also compatible with Android and iOS devices. The mobile app is free to download from the app store, and installation is fast. Like the web platform, this platform provides all the tools and features for trading.

X-FortunesPricing

X-Fortuneshas a confusing pricing structure. While the broker charges all trades exceeding $200 on a percentage basis, trades below this amount attract a flat fee. The fees are not static and keep changing. However, you can see the costs on the trading platform when trading.

Apart from the trade fees, the broker charges for using specific payment and withdrawal methods and for crypto conversion. The crypto conversion rate is 2.5%. Establishing the costs for each payment/withdrawal method is vital before using it, as the fees keep changing.

Should I Use X-Fortunes?

If you are a crypto trader looking for opportunity and convenience, you should not hesitate to use X-Fortunes. The platform is suitable for all types and levels of crypto traders, offers a wide range of trade opportunities, and provides brilliant trading platforms.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.