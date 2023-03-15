What Is Dbsinvesting?

Dbsinvesting is a crypto-to-crypto exchange platform that brings crypto traders from all parts of the world to trade. That’s like a standard marketplace for selling stocks only that it focuses on cryptocurrencies only. The platform is trendy due to its high trade volumes and dependability.

How To Trade on Dbsinvesting

Trading on Dbsinvesting is pretty simple. It only involves three steps;

Open an account: To start trading, you need to open an account on Dbsinvesting. Hop to the Dbsinvesting platform and click on register. The venue will prompt you to give some of your details like name and email address and create a secure password. The broker will verify your account, meaning it is ready.

Fund the account: The next step is to deposit funds into your new trading account. You can do this using fiat currency or cryptocurrency. For fiat currency, the platform supports credit cards and bank transfers. For cryptocurrencies, you will need to choose the cryptocurrency you want to use and the amount. Start Trading: You are ready to trade. While logged in to your account, you can choose basic or advanced trade options. Then you will find a list of available crypto trades and pick what you like.

Benefits of Dbsinvesting

Multiple Cryptocurrencies

Dbsinvesting supports over 185 cryptocurrencies with about 500 pairs. The broker supports the primary cryptocurrencies, including ETH, BTC, USDC, USDT, and BNB. The platform provides a wide range of opportunities as a crypto trader since you can trade in whatever crypto pairs you like.

Trading Platforms

Dbsinvesting offers three trading platforms. The web platform provides an excellent user interface with multiple trading features, including chartings and real-time feeds. Users go to the broker’s website to access this platform, and the desktop platform is very similar to its web version. The only difference is that you don’t have to go to the website whenever you use the desktop version.

The mobile platform offers greater convenience for traders who like to trade from anywhere and keep an eye on their trading constantly. Android and iOS users need to download the mobile app and install it on their devices to use it. The mobile app is more customizable and versatile.

High-Volume Trading

Dbsinvesting is an extensive crypto exchange supporting millions of crypto trades daily. That means the platform has high liquidity, and you don’t have to worry about not buying, selling, or exchanging your cryptocurrencies quickly. It also implies that demand and supply are high in the platform, which is suitable for an online trading platform.

Low Fees

Dbsinvesting offers low trading and non-trading fees. This broker charges a flat rate of 0.1% on every successful crypto trade. Competitors charge much higher trading fees, making Dbsinvesting more suitable for beginners and traders with limited funds.

You also enjoy free deposits to your account. However, the broker charges withdrawal fees that depend on the currencies. For withdrawals in supported fiat currencies like the USD and EUR, the broker charges 0.1%. When withdrawing in cryptocurrency, the broker has different withdrawal rates for various cryptocurrencies. Overall, the fees are lower than the industry averages.

Greater Security

Dbsinvesting prioritizes security and has adopted a ray of security measures to protect the user, their funds, and the platform from hackers and other unauthorized entities. The broker applies two-factor authentication to ensure only authentic users can access their accounts. More importantly, the broker stores most of the user funds in offline cold storage facilities that are more secure than online hot storage.

Who is Dbsinvesting Meant For?

Dbsinvesting is for all crypto traders, including beginners. The platform offers support to beginners through free educational resources. The platform is also simple making it straightforward for anyone interested in crypto trading.

Dbsinvesting Verdict

Dbsinvesting is a great crypto trading platform with excellent trading opportunities and experiences supported by three trading platforms. You only sign up for an account for free, fund it and start trading. You will also enjoy the low fees that the broker charges.

Contact this broker for more information before you start trading or investing.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.