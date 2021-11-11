The World Cup is one of the most prestigious football competitions followed by millions of people worldwide. The event takes place in a different country every four years, and the upcoming FIFA Soccer 2022 will be organised in Qatar.

As usual, the World Cup attracts thousands of football fans to the host country, all equipped with a burning desire to unwind, cheer for their team, and celebrate victories. Nevertheless, Qatar is a unique country governed by restrictive laws that don’t tolerate all types of behaviour.

So, if you’re planning to travel to Qatar for the World Cup 2022, take a few moments to learn more about some tips for staying out of trouble in this country.

Start Saving ASAP

In case you didn’t know, Qatar is one of the world’s largest oil and natural gas exporters. Consequently, the host of the upcoming World Cup has become one of the world’s richest countries in the last several decades, which resulted in a high standard of living.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Qatar is also a very expensive country compared to some other parts of the world. Therefore, if you’re not used to spending a lot of money but want to attend the World Cup 2022, better start saving for your trip to this part of the Arabian Peninsula.

Use Uber

The moment you walk through the airport door in Doha, you’ll first be splashed by heat and humidity, after which you’ll get surrounded by numerous taxi drivers. Karwa is the most common taxi service you’ll see in Qatar’s capital. You’ll recognise this company by its cars’ turquoise exteriors.

The drivers easily spot tourists and are likely to overcharge you for a relatively short ride. Luckily, Uber is available in Qatar, and it always shows the route and the ride price in advance. Also, you can see the car details and the driver’s name and follow the route from its beginning until the arrival at your desired destination.

Don’t Look For Alcohol in Supermarkets

Qatar is a country that has stringent rules regarding alcohol sale and consumption. You won’t find any alcoholic drinks in regular supermarkets no matter how big they are. Although there are certain stores where you can buy alcohol in this country, you won’t be able to get it without a special license.

That said, you are free to visit any bar or hotel that serves alcoholic drinks and have as many of them as you can take. Still, remember that these drinks will most likely be very expensive, so make sure not to take all your money on your first night out. You might go bankrupt before the referee blows his whistle for the opening World Cup match.

Avoid Provocative Clothes

In all Arab countries, you must follow a conservative dress code and cover a better part of your body no matter the temperature. Men can easily respect the dress code with knee-length shorts and a T-shirt, while women should avoid shorts and mini skirts entirely, as well as crop tops and revealing upper pieces. Midi and maxi skirts or dresses are good options, and a pashmina can come in handy for covering your shoulders.

However, since the World Cup is scheduled for the end of the year, following the dress code won’t be such an issue as the wind can make days chilly even in this part of the world.

Restrain from Intimacy in Public

Finally, if you’re going to Qatar with your partner, try not to express your affection in public as you do in your country. Once again, this is a pretty conservative place, and public displays of affection might not sit well with the locals. Intimacy is a big no-no in Qatar, which is why you should save it for some other destination and focus on the thing you’re there for — the World Cup.