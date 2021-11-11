Website for bypass OTP is a popular service around the world. Taken together, they offer rental phone numbers to receive SMS and bypass phone number verification for popular platforms. The internet is full of sites that provide temporary numbers to bypass SMS verification. With this service you can use applications, messengers, social networks and remain anonymous without purchasing a new SIM-card. Today I will tell you about the biggest SMS verification service in Europe and CIS.

SMS-MAN website provides virtual and non-VoIP (physical) phone numbers to receive text messages in more than 350 countries. Here you will find phone numbers in these countries as well — India, Canada, United States, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom etc.

Also, you can receive SMS messages for all social networks, messengers, e-wallets, emails, delivery and drivers applications etc. SMS-MAN provides offers more than 1000 any services for bypass OTP.

What is a Virtual Number to receive SMS?

A virtual number is a temporary cell number without a physical SIM card that can be used to activate an online account or a phone number verification for registration. Many marketing companies and SMM specialists use it to create a lot of accounts and send out advertising messages or to increase subscribers to groups in social networks and just for personal use. Virtual numbers are the best solution for people who want to stay anonymous on the internet.

Temporary phone numbers can be used to create an account in Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Tinder, Gmail or YouTube. For example, many companies use temporary phone numbers to create corporate accounts to keep customers informed and send as many messages as possible on the platform. After you download the app from Google Play or App Store, you have to install it and verify your phone number by SMS. Without a mobile number, you won’t be able to use the messenger, but with a virtual number you can bypass SMS verification and solve this problem.

How to bypass OTP and create fake Telegram account?

You need to verify account online or create fake Telegram account, but you want to retain your anonymity on the internet, and you do not want to use your cell number? This is a prudent choice, so I want to tell about some ways to solve this problem.

To make a fake Telegram account and use SMS verification service (step-by-step instructions):

Download Telegram application on your Android or iPhone, in case you hadn’t it. Open the home page of Sms-man.com and complete quick registration. In the top menu, go to “Payment” tab and top up your balance via MasterCard, Visa, Apple Pay, UnionPay, Alipay, Payeer, PayPal, Cryptocurrency, Advcash or use promo code for free phone number. Next step, go to the main page of the site and choose country that you need and Telegram in service list, then click on “Buy” button So, we move to create second account Telegram account. Open the application and enter a cell phone number that previously had purchased on SMS-MAN. We enter the phone number and click “Next”. Confirm sending an SMS with the verification code to our number in Telegram messenger. Go back to the main page and click on “Get SMS”. In the “SMS” column will appear the verification code we need. Copy it into the Telegram application.

Done! We get a login in Telegram without a real phone number. Now you know how to create fake Telegram account with temporary phone number. With virtual numbers you can create a lot of accounts in any popular messengers, but you need to use a new virtual phone number for each new account.