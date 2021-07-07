Video editing is not an easy task to do; it requires a lot of hard work, time, patience, money and skills as well. Even professionals have to invest their sleepless nights to create stunning videos.

For non – professionals, video editing becomes daunting work. And if you are a newbie in video editing, this experience would be disastrous for you.

Terrible right. Well, if you are afraid of editing videos, then here is a miracle for you. That is none other than Wondershare Filmora, which is a one-stop destination for all your video editing purposes.

Record Game play On Wondershare Filmora

Today people are crazy about online video games, which steal the limelight by the thrill, adventure and entertainment they offer to the players. And for the gaming YouTubers, the main headache is to record their gameplay on their desktop for the viewers.

Gamers have to record their game in high video quality and edit the video for the viewers. While there is no single tool available out there for this purpose, Wondershare Filmora can save you.

It is not just an ordinary video editing software to edit non – gaming videos, but you can also record games on your screen and edit the video. Here you get all the features to create high standard gaming videos.

In this application, you can record desired window, full screen or a particular part of your screen. You can also record your voice at the same time, screen and webcam and later can edit them separately.

So let’s begin our guide on how to record gameplay on PC with Wondershare Filmora and edit it,

If you are using a PC to record your game, then you have to use a capture card, here we are taking Elgato Capture Card HD for recording. But you can also use AVerMediaAVerCapture HD, Hauppauge HD PVR 2 Gaming Edition, Roxio Game Capture HD Pro and many more.

You can attach the Elgato capture card to your PC with an HDMI input. Now, after you have attached the capture card to your PC, you can record your game.

Try to use a USB 2.0 cable for establishing a better connection. Now go to the display settings of your computer and right-click to modify the screen resolution. It may range from 720p to 1080 p depending on the system you are using.

You can also use multiple displays on your PC under “Duplicate These Displays” and start recording. Finally, you can press OK.

After that, within few seconds, your gameplay starts recording, and all the clips are shifted to the capture card. Once you are done with processing, the signal will come back to your PC saving your video to the internal storage.

To record your gameplay on your windows or desktop, first, you need to make some changes in the settings of the app. For that, go to settings, right-click on the Source box, under Add, choose Game Capture.

Now click on the application window which you want to record and press OK. However, later you can change the options by going to Properties.

Now hit the setting tab, and modify FPS, video quality, audio quality and other settings as per your requirements.

Now you can capture your game. Select the white areas of your screen and click right there, now choose add scene option and rename it as the name of your game. Now you can start your game again go-to sources option and click right there to select your record window.

Now, if in between of your game you want to record your video by webcam, right-click on sources, and select capture device, and now choose webcam.

Now select the preview stream, and in the source list, choose video capture and change the setting to “move to top”, now you can press the edit scene button to complete your gameplay recording.

To your recorded gameplay video, you can now add captions, stickers, animation, transition and green screen effects. After recording your gameplay, you can edit your video with the special gaming effects available in the app.

Wondershare Filmora: Features

Some decades back, video editing is considered professional stuff for which tons of applications and software are required. But this is the modern era when the qualities and features of several video editing tools are perfectly blended into this amazing application.

Why it is the first choice of the YouTubers and entire community of video editors is because it offers basic to advance all sorts of features. This application is a full suite of features essential for editing.

Now let’s have a look at its features too, and see what it has to offer to the users.

Simple To Use

The foremost quality of this application is its simplicity and straightforward nature, which makes it super easy to edit videos in this app with a dedicated dashboard showing all the features right in front of you.

It has two modes, dark and light which supports every work environment and give editors the freedom to work. To improve the experience of the users, it has a drag and drop feature, making editing fast and simple.

Editing Tools

To nurture your relationship with your viewers, this application offers you unique tools such as motion tracking and keyframing. These some of the precious tools which are absent in most of the video editing apps out there.

In motion tracking, you can track the motion of any object in your video. You can edit that motion with frames, texts, captions and effects. Not only this but many other things you can do with your objects in motion.

The aim of the keyframing feature is to make the video fabulous by playing with the animation of the video. With this feature, you can make special effects, popping customized cards, and customized directions for images in the video.

It also offers picture–on–picture effects to make the movement of videos smooth. So, with these features, you can make your videos wonderful and stand clear from all other video editors.

Transitions

What makes people crazy about this software is its huge library of effects and transitions. It has more than 300 special effects, over 80 transitions for video clips and pictures.

With that, it also has object overlays, music effects, audio effects, which can hold the breath of your viewers. And if you are thinking that your videos would look the same as those having the same application.

All the effects and transitions are customizable, so you can give wings to your creativity.

Visual Effects

Its robust visual effect feature makes it stand apart in the crowd of video editor apps. In its visual effects, you get split-screen, tilt-shift, video stabilization, gradient colour petting, background changing, mosaic feature and green screen options.

Audio Effects

In audio effects, this application offers an audio equalizer, audio ducking, noise removal, fading and mixing of audio tracks, and can add voiceovers, downloaded video background tracks, and audio tracks and many more advanced audio effects.

Picture Quality

Now to enhance the quality of your images and video clips, you have colour correction, colour matching settings which you can apply to all the clips of your video in one go.

These are some of the features which this brilliant video editing application offers to the users.

Conclusion

Here in this article, we have discussed that how you can record your gameplay and edit that with the fantastic video editing software. With that, it is effortless to export and import videos in this application.

It has decent pricing plans and easy to use features that attracts even the new folks. What makes this application great is that it doesn’t demand any professional knowledge.

So use this guide to make your videos stunning and take your viewers breath away.