The company has gained the trust of tens of thousands of traders around the world due to its stable operation and competitive trading conditions in the forex market.

The company was founded in 2006. The broker has continuously developed and confidently gained an excellent reputation among traders and investors for 13 years of its history. Today, FxPro serves clients from 170 countries, with offices in England, Dubai, and the Bahamas. As of 2019, the company has registered more than 1.3 million trading accounts.

FxPro broker owns one official website. The resource supports responsive design in 27 languages, all sections are intuitive. In general, the site is made qualitatively with the involvement of high-level specialists. FxPro broker has the highest credit rating in England according to the reputable credit agencies of Creditsafe and DueDil. Tradersunion offers its customers entire information about the broker to choose the best trading strategy.

FxPro accounts

Fxpro broker offers clients 4 types of accounts and trading terminals. Any client, from beginner to professional, will get the best trading conditions for trading. Let’s analyze each type of account in more detail.

Metatrader 4 (MT4) account. You can choose from more than 75 currencies, raw materials, stocks, major indexes, and several metals. Orders are processed by means of Market Execution (at the market price at the time of opening the transaction), or instant execution. The margin leverage has a maximum value of 1: 500. Commissions and spreads are floating, at least from the 1st point. The additional features include the opportunity to open deals through a call to the manager.

Metatrader account 5 (MT5) is a more modern version of the trading terminal with attractive trading conditions. The following instruments are available: currencies, raw materials, metals, oil, etc. Commissions and spreads are also floating from the 1st point.

cTrader is a multi-functional terminal for experienced traders working with large volumes. It provides a lot of features. The arsenal of tools includes currencies, raw materials, indices, and metals. A distinctive feature is the minimum spreads of 0.3 pips, and the orders are processed at market prices. You can open a demo account for free in order to test the cTrader terminal.

The choice of an account depends primarily on the trader’s trading style and strategy. Traders who open medium-term trades during the day and use pending orders to open positions should better choose an MT4 account with fixed spreads. You can use it to predict the spread size in advance and calculate the desired profit and risk ratio for setting the Stop Loss and Take Зrofit levels.

Scalpers and those who play on the news should choose MT5 or MT4 accounts with market execution of orders.

Experienced traders should pay attention to FxPro Ctrader with instant execution of orders and withdrawal of transactions directly to the interbank market. The FxPro Edge CFD is perfect for investors and stock traders.