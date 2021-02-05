Do you wake up from bed with little to no pieces of clothing?

You could be sleeping the right or recommended way. Apart from the thoughts of being eye candy like we see in movies. Sleeping with no clothes is beneficial to you in various ways.

If you already sleep naked, you know of the many benefits that you get.

If you have not tried it out. Even when you have no partner, you are missing out on the many positives it has to offer. Below are reasons why you should sleep with no clothes.

Better sleep quality

Did you know you sleep better when your body temperature drops? Therefore, when you decide to sleep naked, you have to remove layers of clothes, reducing your body temperature. A sure-fire way to help you gain good sleep. So, to sleep fast and best. Sleep naked to initiate sleep, and your temperature in your bedroom should be around 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, women in their menopause will find it helpful to sleep in the nude. This is because it relieves sweating and helps you stay cool. Hence you will get a deeper and more restful sleep.

Improves your relationships

Not only does hitting your sleep number naked good for your physical intimacy with your partner, but it’s good for your relationship. This is because skin to skin contact helps to release oxytocin. This hormone helps to solidify positive feelings towards someone you love. It is also known as the bonding hormone. Also, it improves your mental health, well-being, and helps build an attachment to your spouse. Besides, you will have a better sex life when you sleep in the nude, unlike your clothed counterparts.

Builds confidence

Every time you sleep naked, you start getting comfortable with your skin, and because of this, it will result in you having greater confidence in your skin in general. Plus, when you are confident, you feel good, and as a result, you become successful in many elements of your life. Plus, confidence is a powerful force that helps to decrease anxiety and fear. In return, it makes you more resilient, increases motivation, and improves the relationship. According to studies, when you are confident, you are more likely to be promoted in comparison to those with no confidence.

Reduces stress

Many people lose sleep because they are facing a lot of stress. Therefore, reducing stress is an advantage because it can have devastating effects on the body. For instance, it brings about depression, and it suppresses the immune system, causes weight gain, and increases the chances of heart disease, among many others. Thus, to prevent any of these, the cortisol hormone should be at a low level. To help deal with stress triggers. So, you can try sleeping naked it will help you get good quality sleep and stabilize and reset these levels.

Improves male fertility

For any man hoping to be a father in the future, sleeping naked is the way to go. According to studies, sleeping with boxers is harmful to sperm productions, and as a result, it decreases the chances of having a baby.

So men who sleep naked at night, have less DNA fragmentation. In comparison to their counterparts who wear underwear at night. Also, it is a belief that men who have an increased temperature in their testicles have a weak sperm quality.

Reduces chances of infection

Women who have an interest in reducing the chances of infection that they get. Should try sleeping naked at night. Other than being comfortable and free when you have no nightwear on, at the same time, you are allowing your genitals to breathe. Sleeping naked is the best air condition and will help you reduce any chances of infections. Since bacteria and yeast infection thrive in the dark and warm places. Thus, removing panties is a way to remove irritation.

In conclusion, sleeping naked is beneficial for both men and women. Meaning when you sleep naked with your partner. Not only does it improve your sexual life, but it is beneficial to both of you on an individual level. Also, if you are dissatisfied with your current body image, sleeping unclothed helps you boost your self-esteem.