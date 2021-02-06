Getting a restful sleep is essential to good health. But we all know it’s not that easy. With all the stress on our mind, it can be difficult to fall asleep then feel well-rested in the morning. A cozy mattress and clean sheets bought with Nest Bedding Coupons will surely help you sleep better, but you might need a little bit more than that.

Doctors recommend eight hours of sleep every night. But as we get older, this can become quite the challenge. Dr. Karen Carlson from Harvard Medical School says that there are “some changes in the way the body regulates circadian rhythms” later in life.

Our circadian rhythm is our internal clock which allows our body to respond to light and dark. During the morning, it should kick in and energize us for the day. While at night, it should help us mellow down our energy and prepare for bed. Health professionals even recommend sleeping at 10 PM and starting the day at 6 AM.

We know it can be difficult to have a sleeping schedule like that. Here are five easy tips to help you get a good night’s sleep – regardless of your age!

#1. Have Regular Exercise

Staying physically active has a ton of health benefits especially as we get older. Exercising regularly boosts the effects of sleep hormones like melatonin. It’s highly recommended to exercise at least three to four hours in a week, but not during the night. Staying active at night will stimulate you and disrupt your body’s circadian rhythm, so opt for morning or afternoon workouts.

#2. Reserve Your Bed for Rest

Nowadays, it’s so tempting to work from the bed but this is a very bad idea. While it’s the most comfortable spot in your house, don’t use your bed as your office. Your bed should stimulate your body for rest,not for responding to e-mails or taking calls. This conditions you to be awake and alert while on your bed when you should be doing the exact opposite.

#3. Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine Before Bed

Contrary to popular belief, alcohol can be a stimulant. It could disrupt your sleep during the night, same as with coffee. So avoid reaching for these drinks before bed and rely on water or non-caffeinated teas instead.

#4. Have Healthy Eating Patterns

Yes, even your diet contributes to a restful sleep! Eat well throughout the day so you won’t go to bed hungry or bloated. Avoid eating big meals within two to three hours of sleeping. If you are hungry, go for a healthy snack like fruits or crackers.

#5. Remove Stressful Stimuli

Lastly, it is so important to forego stressful thoughts before sleeping. Anxieties about work, relationships, paying the bills – this already takes up your day so make sure to wind down at night. Stress activates hormones that work against sleep so it’s a good idea to try meditation or breathing exercises. These are proven to promote good sleep and reduce anxiety.

Combine these five easy tips into your lifestyle and you will surely see changes in your sleep. It will certainly help to have a comfortable mattress, soft pillows, and cozy sheets to help you get a good night's rest.