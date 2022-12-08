A Ford Ranger roll bar is a great way to help protect you and your passengers in the event of a rollover accident. A roll bar is a metal frame that attaches to the roof of your truck and helps to keep the cab of your truck from rolling over. If you are in the market for a Ford Ranger roll bar, be sure to shop around and compare prices. You can find a good deal on a roll bars if you know where to look.

How To Install Roll Bar on Ford Ranger

Once you have chosen and bought a roll bar, it is important to know how to install it properly. Here are the steps you need to take:

1. Remove the roof rack or any other attachments from the roof of your truck.

2. Locate the mounting points on the roof of your truck and drill holes in them using a drill bit that is slightly smaller than the size of the bolts that will be used to attach the roll bar.

3. Insert the bolts into the holes and secure them with washers and nuts.

4. Attach the roll bar to the bolts using washers and nuts.

5. Tighten all of the bolts until they are firmly in place.

6. Reattach the roof rack or any other attachments to the roof of your truck.

What Roll Bar Will Fit the Ford Ranger Platform

There are many different types of roll bars available, so it is important to choose the one that is best suited for your truck.

The most popular type of roll bar for the Ford Ranger platform is the A-pillar style. This style of roll bar attaches to the A-pillar (the post that supports the roof on the driver’s side of the truck) and provides extra protection in the event of a rollover accident.

Another popular type of roll bar for the Ford Ranger platform is the B-pillar style. This style of roll bar attaches to the B-pillar (the post that supports the roof on the passenger’s side of the truck) and provides extra protection in the event of a rollover accident.

Ford Ranger Roll Bar FAQ

What is a roll bar?

A roll bar is a metal frame that attaches to the roof of your truck and helps to keep the cab of your truck from rolling over in the event of an accident.

What is a kicker in the ford ranger platform?

A kicker is a metal frame that attaches to the B-pillar (the post that supports the roof on the passenger’s side of the truck) and provides extra protection in the event of a rollover accident.

What are the disadvantages of a roll bar?

One disadvantage of a roll bar is that it can limit the amount of headroom you have in the cab of your truck. This can be especially problematic if you are tall or have a large head. Another disadvantage of a roll bar is that it can make it more difficult to get in and out of the cab of your truck. This can be a problem if you frequently need to get in and out of your truck e.g. if you are a delivery driver or if you are constantly making short trips.

Conclusion

There are also a lot of other accessories that you can upgrade if you’re worried about passenger safety in your 4×4. Changing the suspension or tires, are common upgrades, but if you have the budget, the sky is the limit!