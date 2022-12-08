If you use a laptop consistently at work or for online business, you may need a second screen to organize your desktop. Portable displays play an important role in keeping your work tidy and oriented. A messy and scattered desktop icon hinders work performance.

Hence, we have come up with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus second screen for laptops that will help you get your work in order. Having a portable display hooked up to your laptop is a great idea if you spend a lot of time away from your home or workplace or if you don’t have room for desktop icons.

What is the purpose of a portable monitor?

In the workplace or at home, it is common practice to connect a laptop to a larger display; what is less common is using the laptop as the second screen, despite the fact that it is not difficult to set up and may be just as productive. If you have a desktop and a laptop, you may use the laptop’s screen as a second monitor for the desktop.

How can you get the maximum benefits of a second screen?

Sometimes working on a laptop or computer becomes a difficult task especially if you need to multitask with numerous windows open collectively. But when you have to travel to far away places, it isn’t feasible to carry a full-size monitor. Hence, portable displays are vital.

This is where portable monitors come in: You can take your second screen with you wherever your laptop travels because of how portable it is. The finest portable monitors let you work with more information on screen at once, increasing your efficiency without adding unnecessary thickness or weight to your setup.

Why would you buy a smart monitor?

Portable monitors are mostly marketed to business travelers aiming to boost productivity while traveling. However, they may also be useful for hybrid employees or students who are not ready to make the financial or spatial commitment necessary to set up a permanent home office.

To complement laptops, most portable displays range in size from 14 to 17 inches and have a minimum resolution of 1080 pixels. The more displays you bring into your remote work arrangement and the bigger they are, the heavier your system will be.

The versatility of today’s portable monitors means that you can do more in less room, no matter where you happen to be. We’ve put in the legwork to review Mobile Pixels DUEX PLUS.

DUEX PLUS Overview

The DUEX Plus is a substantially better option than second displays that sit independently, without a mechanism to fasten to the back of your laptop. You can enjoy the luxury of a high-quality display with this modern and sleek second screen. It is also cost-effective if compared with other portable displays available in the market.

Mobile Pixels DUEX PLUS

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus is widely available in at least all major markets, so you should be able to get it no matter where you live.

The 13.3-inch screen of the DUEX Plus portable laptop monitor brings ease and comfort for business professionals and people who need to switch between tasks swiftly. DUEX Plus offers a nifty, easy-to-use, plug-and-play solution for any display i.e movies, game, study, or other multitasking problem.

For optimal use

As you experiment with it, you’ll see how the sliding lid may serve many different needs.

Mobile Pixels has introduced a magnetic extension in the form of Duex Plus that serves as a mounting stand in portrait mode and a shielding cover when you don’t use the portable second monitor. It offers four different orientations for viewing content, ranging from horizontal to vertical. It will just make your laptop a little heavier and a little thicker.

This DUEX Plus is a compact solution for transporting a second monitor for a laptop since it is 30% lighter and almost 50% thinner than its predecessor. Its sleek form and adhesive function mean you can chuck it in any bag along with your device without worrying about extra bulk.

Compatibility

No matter where you are, you can get your work and entertainment fix. In order to provide more flexibility, Mobile Pixels has expanded the list of supported devices. For professional use, the DUEX Plus portable laptop monitor may be used as an additional display for laptops, PCs, and some Android phones.

Maintain optimal eye comfort

As the name implies, activating Eye care Mode alters the display’s colour temperature and brightness settings to minimize the amount of blue light emitted, which may be hazardous to the eyes. It does not harm your eyes at all and maintains a comfortable level of visual insight whether you are reading, using a computer, or working in dim brightness.

Auto-rotation

Do you want to easily toggle between the left and right-hand configurations? With its adaptable mounting method and built-in auto-orientation sensor, the DUEX Plus makes it possible.

You can see its orientation and reverse it upside down, or attach it to your laptop as a secondary display on the left or right.

You can Use It while Charging:

DUEX Plus contains fully working USB-C ports, which can give power and disseminate video. Connecting to the USB-C connector with a single cable allows data from multiple devices to be displayed.

With an additional USB-C port, you can connect up your Samsung DeX and Nintendo Switch to enjoy your laptop’s dual displays wherever you move.

FAQs:

How can you use multiple displays in Windows 10?

Simply connecting a second monitor to a computer running Windows 10 will activate it as a second display. The display settings of a computer allow for the control of many displays.

In what ways can you make use of the DUEX monitor’s second display?

When the DUEX screen is connected to a computer, it becomes a second display right away. If the DUEX is not automatically recognized, you will need to install driver software.

When comparing DUEX Lite with DUEX Plus, what are the key distinctions?

The DUEX Lite features a 12.5″ display, while the DUEX Plus has a 13.2″ display. In addition to being compatible with the Nintendo Switch and the Samsung DeX, the DUEX Plus adds an extra USB-C connector (the DUEX Lite does not).

How can you install the monitor software for the portable second monitor?

Visit this page to find the latest version of the programme that is compatible with your computer’s display.

Which 15-inch laptops you may use with DUEX?

The DUEX may be used with any size of laptop display. However, the DUEX will not be able to connect to laptops that are 11 inches or smaller in size; in this case, a separate kickstand would be needed.

How many separate portable displays would be required to create a dual-screen setup?

You’ll need only one DUEX screen. The DUEX would function as one screen, while the laptop’s display would function as the other.

Can you split a computer screen with DUEX monitors?

After you’ve set up the DUEX and it’s working as an extra monitor, you can change your computer’s display settings to turn on split-screen mode.

Does adding a second screen reduce performance?

No, unless you are doing graphically intensive tasks on more than one screen at the same time, like gaming, streaming, or editing videos.

Takeaways

If you wish to use two monitors with your current laptop, the Mobile Pixels Duex Plus is a smart choice. The image quality is above average, the layout is intuitive, and connecting to the internet is a breeze. While this screen makes your smartphone portable and simple to use, it has several limitations. Some of them include a lackluster display when used outside and a distractedly dangling wire.

To sum up, a lot of sacrifices had to be made in order to make this dual-screen laptop accessible, so you should only choose it if you really want an additional screen to be linked to your current laptop.

the Duex Plus appears to have a number of advantages: if you need two screens for your laptop, the ability to slide a second panel into view is a blessing, and the fact that it connects to laptops makes it simpler to operate.

It all boils down to how you use your computer, how essential multitasking is to you, and how much room you have to set up your equipment on a desktop.

Most individuals notice that having two or even three displays may greatly improve their productivity and make their workflow simpler. If you’re a remote worker who has to be productive from airports, hotels, or even coffee shops, this is a must-have item.

However, not everyone needs a portable monitor with 4K resolution or one that is 15 inches or larger. A smaller panel with 1080p resolution will often save you money.