A bitcoin that already had remained unused for four years has sparked new interest. The $850 million in funds it holds moving around this week has created a lot of discussions about whose address it may be. The Wallet serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of keeping many bitcoins in a single address.

The Whale-Sized Wallet Mysteries

Gazing enviously at the wealth of the affluent has a long history as a universal pleasure. The poor used to be envious of the rich, who would whizz by in regal horse-drawn carriages decked out in their finest crimson robes. Since many wealthy people now store their wealth digitally, a blockchain explorer is the only way to see it. The cash flow from a wallet carrying 111,000 Bitcoin and an equal number of BCH has mesmerized observers over the last 72 hours.

A lot of the focus was on the identity of the wallet owner, whose assets are in link to Silk Road like Mt Gox — in other words, the typical suspects. In a lawsuit, Craig Wright claimed to be the rightful owner of the Wallet; however, as of his statements, we showed this one to be baseless. Even while blockchains are available to everyone regardless of wealth or status, it doesn’t matter in the end if you’re rich or poor.

Keep Your Bitcoins Separated

Keeping a significant number of coins in one address has its drawbacks, as the 111,000 Bitcoins wallet has demonstrated. For starters, the price of failure is too high. If you ever manage to misplace the secret key, you’ll be out your actual savings. To minimize the danger, it becomes sensitive to divide a large wallet into several smaller ones.

When it comes to privacy, it’s better to move smaller amounts of money at once rather than draw attention by transferring large sums of bitcoin all at once. Rather than wondering who the Wallet’s owner is, many have watched whether chunks of those funds get in exchange. EOS has previously sent vast amounts of ETH to Bittrex has caused concern among investors who feared a massive dump.

Indeed whales have more important things to do with the time than toss vast amounts of money into an exchange wallet for the sole purpose of alarming traders? However, the fact that this is even possible is due to a bug in the Bitcoin software.

The Blockchain Reveals

A significant advantage of blockchain technology is that it can be a disadvantage for whale investors as well. Wallet activity may be in tracking even if the people’s identities involved in bitcoin transactions are encrypted cryptographically and are thus unavailable to those keeping tabs on it. Because of this, a bitcoin investor who wants to shift a large or negligible amount of digital currency cannot do so anonymously.

Even though scrutiny isn’t inherently negative, it’s not something investors seek in the digital money realm, where privacy or anonymity reign supreme. In addition, paying attention to something like a wallet of just this size alerts innocent onlookers and possible thieves to its presence. It would only take one successful attack on the Wallet to cause the owner a lose a large sum of money rapidly, given how common crypto hacking is.

Risks Associated With Using a Private Key

Even though hackers are unlikely to target a bitcoin wallet, the owner still has alternative methods to lack access to their cash. Investors in Bitcoin are well aware that “losing the private key means losing your wealth.” A secret key code is required to open a wallet. Because having the code gives you complete access to the Wallet’s contents, investors are pretty protective about it.

They will, however, have little or no redress if they are too careful, even to the point of forgetting or losing the code. There are several good reasons investors would be wise to spread their crypto token holdings over numerous wallets. To help with risk management and privacy, we may also use this to keep all your other wallets safe if one private key is lost. Smaller transactions tend to go unnoticed compared to bigger ones.