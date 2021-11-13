Technology nerds aren’t the only ones interested in cryptocurrency now. Our grandparents are familiar with them because of their wild price fluctuations and value surges that make headlines worldwide. Investing in this investment vehicle is controversial because of the wide range of opinions. Many financial analysts believe cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will not be widely accepted and are consequently expensive and doomed to lose their value. For more precise and accurate information, visit virtual currency

What Would Cryptocurrency Be the Best to Give as a Gift?

With over 6,000 cryptocurrencies on the market, it’s more complicated than ever to pick one. Instead of anything obscure, go with something more prominent and well-established like Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ethereum Classic. With so many low-cost coins entering the market recently, it is unclear if they will enjoy the same degree of popularity and long-term viability as more expensive currencies.

Cryptocurrencies have a significant level of risk as an investment, so carefully weigh your alternatives before plunging in. Investigate the coins that most intrigue you, and then analyze their future possibilities to see if they represent their current price.

Simple Methods for Giving and Receiving Cryptocurrencies

Since their speculative character, cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity, making it much easier to acquire them now. Now. Here are a few typical methods of transferring these digital assets. Using Coinbase to Send Bitcoin as a Gift: Register for Coinbase, purchase some Bitcoin, then use Coinbase to send some Bitcoin to a close loved one of yours.

Additionally, they should join Coinbase. Ether, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin Cash are all examples of cryptocurrencies that operate similarly. As long as both then you’ll have a Coinbase accounts, buying bitcoin and giving it to them via email will be a breeze. When they’re ready to sell, they may do so by clicking the “sell” option beneath Bitcoin or the currency of their choice.

Cash App, an easy way to gift Bitcoin:

With the Square Cash App, you can transmit Bitcoin to someone else who has the app. Because the Cash App does not allow you to purchase other cryptocurrencies, it has certain disadvantages compared to Coinbase. On the bright side, though, it is undoubtedly more straightforward and faster to use Cash App than Coinbase.

Download Cash App, make Purchases, and then transfer the Bitcoin to this other Cash App user utilizing their $Cashtag to make a gift of Bitcoin using Cash App! These two solutions (Cash App & Coinbase) make it easy to give Bitcoin as a present.

Keeping Digital Currency Safe

Once you’ve purchased the present, you’ll need a secure location to keep it. Even if you have the option of keeping it on the original platform where you acquired it, moving it offline is typically recommended so that it could be easily compromised and stolen.

Plastic Wallets

Paper wallets are the most cost-effective way to store cryptocurrency offline. To build a paper wallet, go to a specific website that generates keys and QR codes at random, and you’ll get a printed legal document with all the information you need to access your acquired cryptocurrency and make transactions.

Once you’ve designed and printed a paper wallet, be cautious not to misplace or damage it. The donee would be unable to use the virtual currency supplied to the address if this were to occur. It’s also crucial to maintain it in a secure location since if it’s stolen, the digital assets might be accessed and stolen.

Hardware Wallets

The hardware wallet is a better storage option because it’s more secure. When it comes to hardware crypto wallets, think of them as a USB drive. Many in the industry consider them the best place to store private keys, the vital data necessary to approve transactions on the blockchain because they are compact, water-resistant, and virus-proof. Due to their offline nature, these wallets are far more difficult to hack than a computer or smartphone. They are also inexpensive, depending on the functionality they offer.

Coins

If you want to go all out, you may purchase actual coins instead of digital ones. Each has a unique address and a private key that we may redeem behind the hologram’s tamper-proof seal. These coins have become collectors and functional storage devices, so there’s a potential their value may rise over time.

What Is The Tax Treatment Of Cryptocurrency Gifts?

Most of the time, gifting cryptocurrencies to close friends and family members is not taxed. If a donation exceeds the gift tax allowance, it must only report a capital gain or loss to the Inland Revenue Department (IRS). A “long-term gain” accrues after the original purchase date, and tax is reduced capital gains rate.