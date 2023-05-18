A destination wedding is held in a non-traditional location that requires out-of-town travel for most of the guests. Examples of destination wedding locations include beaches, cruises, resorts, mountain towns, villas, and foreign countries.

Destination weddings have become increasingly popular among couples seeking a unique and unforgettable way to tie the knot. Picture exchanging vows on a sandy beach, surrounded by turquoise waters, or saying “I do” in a charming European castle. The allure of destination weddings lies in their ability to combine a romantic celebration with a memorable vacation for both the couple and their guests.

Path to I do

Discover your dream destination. Conform Wedding and room reservation. Organizing a meeting with your support team. Exploring various wedding tools. Finalization of wedding details Preparation for travel. Say I do.

Why do people prefer destination weddings?

They have an exotic appeal

One of the main reasons couples opt for a destination wedding is the opportunity to celebrate their special day in a picturesque location. Tropical beaches, lush vineyards, historic cities, and breathtaking mountains provide an enchanting backdrop for wedding ceremonies. These stunning settings create a romantic ambiance that is simply unparalleled.

The invited guests are mostly close family members and friends

Destination weddings often result in smaller guest lists, allowing couples to share their big day with only their closest family and friends. The intimate nature of these weddings fosters a sense of togetherness and strengthens the bonds between guests. It also allows the couple to spend more quality time with their loved ones during the celebrations.

The planning process is stress-free

Contrary to popular belief, destination weddings can simplify the planning process. Many resorts and hotels offer comprehensive wedding packages that include everything from venue setup to catering and even a dedicated wedding planner. With their expertise and local knowledge, these professionals can help streamline the logistics, ensuring a smooth and stress-free wedding experience.

Opportunity to make great memories during vacations

One of the major advantages of destination weddings is the opportunity for the couple and their guests to combine the celebration with a vacation. While the couple exchanges vows, their loved ones can explore the local attractions, engage in fun activities, and create lifelong memories together. It’s a unique way to celebrate love while indulging in a delightful travel experience.

Most popular wedding destinations that will leave you spellbound

Breathtaking Beaches

The pristine beaches of the Maldives, the Riviera Maya in Mexico, or the Seychelles offer a serene and idyllic setting for beachfront weddings.

Romantic European Cities

The historic charm of cities like Paris, Florence, and Santorini attracts couples seeking a fairytale-like wedding in captivating surroundings.

Exquisite Vineyards

Napa Valley in California, Tuscany in Italy, and Stellenbosch in South Africa are renowned for their vineyards, offering a romantic and picturesque backdrop for wine-loving couples.

Tranquil Mountains

The Swiss Alps, the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, and the Himalayas in Bhutan provide a breathtaking backdrop for couples who seek a wedding amidst natural splendor.

Why choose Destify?

No wedding fees

Destify services are 100% complementary hence there is no need to stress out on additional costs apart from finding the perfect wedding location to booking a perfect resort for your big day.

Award-winning agents

Experts at Destify are well trained and are up-to date with the trends in the wedding industry.

Resort relationships

Destify not only books resorts for weddings but also partners with the management. The relationship is valued and personalized hence the clients are assured of world-class service.

Free wedding website

Destify offers a customized wedding website for each couple where they can design, offer wedding details, resort information and unique dashboard tools so as to track RSVPs.

On-site and 24/7 support

There will be a wedding team that will be of assistance at the wedding destination and a support team to offer assistance to the couple’s guests.

Destination weddings offer a unique blend of romance, adventure, and celebration. They allow couples to exchange vows in extraordinary locations while creating unforgettable memories with their loved ones. From pristine beaches to historic cities and captivating landscapes, there’s a destination to suit every couple’s dream wedding. Embrace the allure of a destination wedding and embark on an extraordinary journey to celebrate your love in an enchanting setting.