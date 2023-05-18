Dressing up for a casual outing or an evening party is always exciting. There’s so much you can do to create an impressive and stylish look. However, all that excitement fades away a tad bit when it comes to deciding on what to wear for a formal event. All you are left with is a pair of formal pants, a matching shirt, a blazer and typical office heels.

If you are still stuck in that styling rut, you must be living in the stone age. Formal dresses are no more boring. They are outlandish, bold, colourful and fun. You can create a look that matches your vibrant personality and still be comfortable in your skin.

In this guide, we will help you pick the perfect formal dress for women that’ll keep you looking classy and stylish on every occasion.

Make a bold statement

Throw caution to the wind and make a bold statement with a bright coloured pant suit or a knee-length skirt matched with a tight-cropped top. You can either go classy with the shades of pastels and the hues of blue or can decide to have a blast with bright, in-your-face shades like orange or bright pink. There’s no limit to the combinations you wish to create for yourself. Go all out and dress to impress even in formal dresses.

Drape the desire

India’s most iconic fashion essential, you simply can’t keep the traditional saree out of the race. Perfect for the Indian body type, nothing looks more elegant and ethereal than a nicely draped saree. And they are perfect for every occasion. The choices are limitless too. You can go for a traditional, minimalistic design in subtle colours or choose a contemporary style to jazz up your look. Either way, a saree never fails to impress. Match with a matching blouse and the right accessories to complete your look.

Be a Trail-Blazer

Originally, a male bastion, blazers have become a staple choice in womens formal wear. Available in different designs and colours, a blazer is fit for all occasions. If there is anything that makes you power dress, it’s the traditional formal blazer. You can pair it with formal pants or a skirt, either way, a blazer will make you look elegant and professional at all times. They are comfortable as well, making them a cool fit for all seasons and all occasions.

Dress to impress

One of the most widely worn formal dresses are these one-piece clothings that instantly make you look stylishly confident. They are a must-have for every woman who wishes to impress with her undeniable style and persona. When choosing a formal dress that’s a fit for all occasions, avoid bling and in-your-face designs. Instead, go for pastel shades, beige, pink, off-white and the like. However, don’t shy away from experimenting with stripes and other similar design patterns to add more zing to your look. These dresses are also available in different lengths, cuts and fits. Choose the one that compliments your persona and accentuates your body type. Choosing smart is the key to dresses.

A semi-traditional soiree

Fashion in India has undergone such a huge transformation that there is no dearth of stylish clothing. If you choose well and create a signature style of your own, you can ace the look on any occasion. And salwar-kurta sets are one such option that gives you ample scope to experiment. From loose long kurtas to shorter and body-hugging types, there are options galore. You can pair them with palazzos, churidars, normal salwar or leggings. Opt for a contrasting match or go for a similar colour pair to complete your look. A salwar-kurta combination is comfortable and elegant and an all-time classic addition to womens formal wear. You just can’t go wrong with them.

Skirt around in style

They are sexy, attractive and stylish for every occasion. Skirts have become a staple in today’s modern fashion landscape. Be it an office meeting, an off-site, an event or even a casual outing, skirts can be paired with stylish blouses, t-shirts, formal shirts, tank tops or crop tops to take your formal look to another level. Skirts are also available in a variety of styles and cuts and you can choose the one that fits your style quotient. Whether it is the flowy long one or a short and tight fit, a skirt fits right into every kind of occasion.

Conclusion

Formal dresses don’t have to be boring anymore. They can be paired and styled in a way that makes you look your fashionable best without having to compromise on your comfort. All you got to do is understand what suits you and makes you look good. Our style guide will help you find the right formal dress that will make a showstopper on every occasion.