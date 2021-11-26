As the internet became more widely accessible in India, the online gaming space began to experience a significant increase in the number of gamers. As a result, many popular games began to make their way into the online gaming world. Now growing at a rapid pace, the Indian online gaming industry is projected to be valued $112 billion by 2025.

Card games have always been a significant part of Indian culture and tradition. In the past, games like poker, rummy and solitaire were played by Indians with physical cards every day to stay entertained. So it is no surprise that being able to play the solitaire card game online comes as a big revolution to the online gaming industry of India.

Today a large number of Indians play the popular game of solitaire online every day to keep their skills sharp and stay entertained. Despite traditionally being a single-player game, innovative companies have brought in a multiplayer aspect to add to the fun of solitaire. There are many other factors that make online solitaire a revolutionary addition to the Indian gaming space.

It is extremely convenient

Indians are known to choose convenience over anything else, which online solitaire brings to the table. You can download a popular solitaire app like Solitaire Gold with no hassle whatsoever. The login process, the UI and the gameplay are extremely user-friendly and simple.

When you play online solitaire, you do not have to deal cards and build the tableau. This process is taken care of by a software program, which does it instantly. You can also play online solitaire from anywhere and at any time. All you need is a basic smartphone and a stable internet connection and you’re all set to play.

It provides a multiplayer mode

Traditionally solitaire used to be a single-player game, but with the inception of online solitaire, you can play the game in a multiplayer mode with real solitaire players from across the country. It’s a completely unique experience that offers you a highly challenging and thrilling experience. The addition of such a feature to the classic game of solitaire is what makes it a revolutionary addition to the online gaming space, and an experience that keeps millions of solitaire enthusiasts engaged.

With online solitaire, you can play with fellow solitaire players from across the country in head-to-head games and leagues. The huge variety of game modes, the challenging gameplay and the constant upskilling required to defeat skilled players are sure to keep you entertained throughout your gaming experience.

It gives you the opportunity to win cash prizes

On a trusted and certified online solitaire platform like Solitaire Gold, you can play solitaire for real money and win cash prizes. Solitaire Gold is the only popular and certified solitaire platform that lets you win real cash prizes by showcasing your solitaire skills. With online solitaire, the effort you put into upskilling yourself can give you a chance to win cash prizes, bonuses and daily offers. Such a rewarding online gaming experience makes online solitaire an extremely exciting and entertaining addition to the Indian internet gaming industry.

If you want to play solitaire online for real money, all you need to do is go for a free solitaire download and play on a trusted app like Solitaire Gold. The app’s simple sign-up process, easy payments and exciting prizes are sure to give you the perfect gaming experience.

It is 100% legal

Online solitaire is legal and playing solitaire online for real money is allowed by the Indian law. Playing skill games like solitaire for real money has been declared legitimate and is considered a business activity by the hon’ble Supreme Court of India. However, the states of Assam, Odisha, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh prohibit their residents from playing online games for real money. However, you are still allowed to play free practice games with real players from across the country if you live in any of these states. That provides you with the same exciting, thrilling, and entertaining experience.

No cheating allowed

The best part about online solitaire is that there is no room for cheating and unfair practices while you play on trusted online solitaire platforms. The only way to win a game of solitaire is by skill, strategy and timing. Trusted solitaire apps like Solitaire Gold have a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and unfairness on their platform. They have algorithms in place to detect and prevent any form of cheating, and you can have the fairest, most thrilling and rewarding gaming experience.

Conclusion

Solitaire games are a revolutionary addition to the online gaming space because of their innovative touch to the classic game, which has been enjoyed by people for many years. Online apps like Solitaire Gold are the best platform to play solitaire online with real people from across the country. They have all the exciting features that you are bound to love and they provide a fair and secure environment that will keep you entertained throughout your online gaming experience.