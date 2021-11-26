Everybody wants to know how to go viral on TikTok or gain thousands of subscribers and views on YouTube. That is a realistic target, but how will you achieve it?

That’s when third-party companies come in, providing you with practical solutions and valuable advice to keep you on your way.

And this is the goal that AudienceGain.net always aims for. This article will provide a multi-dimensional view as well as information about this company.

AudienceGain.net Overview

AudienceGainNet was established in 2016. They are well-known as a marketing company specializing in providing solutions to help content creators to grow their social channels. They choose to serve customers from YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

After fully comprehending the video’s outstanding development potential on social media platforms, AudienceGain.net adopted the second aim in 2018. They have a secondary goal: to assist content producers in making money through In-Stream Ads on Video Monetization platforms. Since then, their monetization services development on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok has been their defining strength.

AudienceGain Reviews about Services

Developed for more than 5 years, they have strengths in developing customers’ social channels, and here are their 5 outstanding services.

YouTube: Buying 4000 Watch Hours

YouTube was one of the first platforms they approached because they understood the customer’s pain point: how to be eligible to enable monetization on YouTube? The answer is you must have 4,000 watch hours and 1,000 subscribers within 12 months. But paradoxically, it is a challenge for newbies. That’s why AudienceGain.net has offered this solution.

The benefits of this service

They promote your video on Social Media. And they don’t require you to have long videos like other companies on the market. They can work on short videos to gain more views.

With the combo of buying 4,000 watch hours and 1,000 subscribers among other choices of this service, they advertise through Google Adwords to get more real subscribers. Most of them are related to the initial niche. But if the customers find it quite expensive, they can switch to the HQ subscribers package without using AdWords. AudienceGain would engage the users from their community, so the subscribers might not interact with the customer channel. However, this package is cheaper and causes no permanent drop in subscribers.

They offer a full refund if your channel is not approved for YouTube Partner Program after purchasing their service.

YouTube: Buy Monetized YouTube Channel

It is quite challenging to build a channel from the beginning until it gets monetized. So what about getting a channel that is already monetized?

The botted channel

AudienceGain.net uses the same way above, they have promoted videos on Social Media to get real 4000 Watch Hours. However, with 1000 subscribers for the monetized channel, they didn’t advertise the videos to the channel’s potential audience. Still, they provided inactive subscribers from their “Sub For Sub” system.

These subscribers don’t harm the channel, and this method is a good choice for YouTubers who want to build multiple channels. This subscriber service works well in case they use it to complete the threshold subscribers of YouTube.

The benefits of this service:

Buying “botted” Monetized YouTube Channels is a fast way to get monetized, mostly by using tips and tricks to sidestep the law and reuse other people’s videos.

Who should buy this service: This service is suitable for people who don’t have time to build the channel from the beginning but want to be able to make money on YouTube.

The organically grown channel

The videos of this account are 100% well-built. AudienceGain.net develops content that is audience-oriented, so watch hours and subs are also coming from people who actually enjoy watching the videos.

Buyers of this service are easier to develop the channel later, even if they change niches. The YouTube algorithm will still give priority to recommending new videos from this channel because it already has real subscribers.

The benefits of this service

There is absolutely no risk of monetization with the organically grown channel. The monetization feature will hardly be blocked when the video content is completely original.

AudienceGain.net also offers a full warranty until the customer uploads their own video. The company understands that they have no control over the quality of the videos customers will upload.

Who should buy this service: Those who both want to shorten the time to build a monetized YouTube channel but also want to develop it in a long-term, safe, and risk-free direction.

Facebook: Buy Monetized Page

The service is Buying Facebook In-Stream Ads Eligibility Page. After purchasing this Facebook page, content creators are eligible to make money through their videos immediately.

We all know that Facebook is strict with content creators who want to make money on their platform through In-Stream Ads. Not all pages that have completed their threshold of 10,000 Followers and 600,000 Minutes are agreed to join In-Stream Ads by Facebook. It depends on the content and values content creators bring to their audience and many other factors. It’s entirely possible that you may never be approved for monetization on Facebook.

The Facebook Page they sell has joined the In-Stream Ads program. To be more specific, advertisements are inserted at natural pauses in your video, or you may select your own locations. Then, you get a share of the income generated when an in-stream ad is played.

TikTok: Buy Followers

TikTok Creator Fund. It is a new program that allows TikTokers to make money from their video views. However, it requires an account that must have 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views in the last 30 days.

The threshold is pretty easy for content creators who have been familiar with creating videos to make money on YouTube or Facebook before. However, it’s still a challenging task for newbies on TikTok. so AudienceGain.net launched Buying TikTok followers service, helping early content creators have the fastest opportunity to make money.

AudienceGain.net helps you reach TikTok Creator Fund requirements by promoting your videos on the communities with hundreds of real followers that they have built on Social Media. It completely stays away from bot users.

TikTok: Buy Account

Similar to the service that provides Facebook pages and YouTube channels, they also provide TikTok accounts that have been monetized.

If you have experience in video production, buying a monetized TikTok account is also a reasonable choice. This way, you don’t need to build a channel from scratch but focus on producing valuable videos for your audience and making money from them.

TikTok: Apply TikTok Creator Fund

As every TikToker knows, if you want to make money on this platform, firstly you have to be a member of the TikTok Creator Fund. AudienceGain.net saw this essential need so they provided the service Applying TikTok Creator Fund Service for people who do not live in eligible countries.

Although TikTok develops quickly and strongly recently, its coverage is not as great as YouTube. Only people living in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, or Italy, have access to the TikTok Creator Fund.

But now, people living in other countries can still join TikTok Creator Fund legally, since AudienceGain.net has figured out some tricks that can make your account eligible. The only requirement for this service is the TikTok channel has had 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views within the last 30 days.

Review Conclusion

After all, now we have a more comprehensive view of AudienceGain.net. They offer a wide range of services and they always know how to catch up with their customer needs quickly. This is a company with strength in Social Media Marketing for brands & businesses. And the service they provide brings a lot of growth potential for customers. Therefore, it is worth trying to invest in this provider.