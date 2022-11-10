Weight loss pills can be of two kinds: natural extracts and synthetic prescription pills. When used in the correct dosage, alongside a balanced diet, your schedule to book with proper exercise, can be near impossible. This is even more so if you are a mother of younger children. While it does get easier as the children grow into their “little adults,” it can still be hard to see others’ kids behave in a manner that you my not permit. Natural weight loss supplement pills can be heaven for people looking to cut down weight.

In recent years, synthetic pills have been put under the spotlight, with questions raised about their legitimacy. Some experts have deemed all natural weight loss pills to be better than synthetic diet pills due to some of the ingredients put on these synthetic pills to enable them to function swiftly and produce results.

Why Are Synthetic Pills Controversial?

Synthetic prescription pills work in different ways to deliver weight loss results. Most of them cause the body to burn fats quickly by increasing metabolism from within. Some pills are laced with a substance known as ephedrine to accomplish this task.

Ephedrine mainly increases both heart rate and blood pressure. It also has other effects, such as insomnia, dehydration, anxiety, mood swings, and weakening of the immune system. These are unexpected side effects that you may not precisely need, especially if you suffer from certain underlying conditions.

High blood pressure can cause arteries to become elastic. This means less blood gets to the heart, causing heart disease and chest pains. If untreated, high blood pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, and other dangerous problems.

Synthetic pills also contain stimulants that cause your heart rate to increase. This is because the drug is essentially increasing metabolism in your body. When doing this, weight loss users who are at risk of the underlying condition known as Atrial Fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder, can experience episodes.

Other synthetic pills may sell themselves as being effective in a short time, which is what many people desire. People are entrapped by before and after pictures showing an insane amount of weight shed in a short period. Sometimes, the companies may sell you on the idea that the pills are fast working and produce results in a short time.

First, you need to know that losing an unrealistic amount of weight in a short time is not only impossible but also risky. The sellers may simply over-concentrate the drugs with some of these dangerous chemicals that require a gradual introduction to the body system rather than being excessively pumped. The drug’s side effects will multiply in response to increased dosage.

Synthetic prescription pills can also, to some extent, be addictive. When following a weight loss schedule, pills are only meant to assist rather than control. However, due to some of the components, such as Amphetamines found in them, it is very easy to suffer from addiction after beginning your weight loss journey with pills.

Synthetic diet pills insist on a particular dosage that should not be altered. If misused, many factors may trigger in the body, causing short and long-term problems. It is of no use sacrificing your health for quick results only to never get there eventually.

Natural Weight Loss Pills

Natural fat burners and weight loss aids are some of the best and most sought-after components. This is mainly because of the minimal chemical ingredients used in manufacturing and preparation. They are the perfect way to incorporate into a dieting system.

Natural diet pills and supplements are made from extracts of plants such as green tea, cayenne pepper, ginger, and guarana. Therefore, they pose no risk of any side effects and can therefore cause no harm to the body.

Examples of Natural Weight Loss Supplements

1) Chitosan

These are sugars found in crabs, lobsters, and shrimps, especially on the outer layers of their shells. The sugars are said to be essential in blocking fats from being absorbed into the body.

2) Chromium Supplements

Chromium is another supplement that improves insulin levels in the body, giving it that energy boost.

3) Glucomannan

This is a supplement that is made from a plant called Konjac. Glucomannan blocks fats from being absorbed into the body resulting in weight loss.

4) Green Tea Extract

A very common supplement, green tea extracts suppress a person’s appetite. It also improves metabolism in the body.

5) Guar Gum

Guar Gum is another supplement that functions similarly to other fibers and helps the body lose weight by preventing fats from being absorbed into the system.

While many of these natural supplements are healthy, it is also essential to note that manufacturers can mask up their products by branding them ‘natural’ to increase sales. Therefore, do extensive research before starting a weight loss journey with a particular pill. Also, consult your GP before purchase to get the best advice.