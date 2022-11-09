Are you over 50 and looking for love? Well, you are in luck because there are dating sites for singles over 50. Here you will meet people with similar values and interests as you.

However, with the many dating sites, you may find it overwhelming to choose the right one for you. Luckily, there are reviews online about the best dating sites for over 50 which you can check out.

To make it easier for you, here are the top 3 dating sites for singles over 50.

1. SilverSingles

Are you over 50 and you would like to date someone of your age group? Then SilverSingles is the dating site to use.

SilverSingles targets users of 50 years and above. The site has a match-making algorithm, a dating app, and other great features.

· How It Works

Just like other dating sites, the first thing you do is create an account. You enter information about yourself and your dating preferences. You then upload photos, after which you are required to answer a 125-question survey. The questions are meant to help the dating site know more about your dating style and to give you tailored matches.

After you create your account, the site reviews the information and searches for your matches.

The questions you are asked are a personality test that helps to match you with other users with whom you share preferences. You get 7 to 10 matches daily.

The site has an easy-to-use interface, even for people who are 50 and older.

2. Elite Singles

Elite Singles is a dating platform for career professionals who are above 30 and have high education levels. The majority are university graduates. It is for those looking for a serious relationship, and therefore suitable for singles over 50.

It has more than 13 million members.

· How It Works

To use the dating website, you start by taking a personality test so that the site can learn about your personality and preferences. After you are done, which takes about 15 minutes, you continue with signing up.

When your profile is complete, you can view the singles you are compatible with. The site also shows your matches based on your search criteria. On each profile, there is a compatibility score of between 0 and 100 showing how well you match with the person.

The site also has a “Have you Met” feature similar to swipe-style in which you can view profiles one after the other, and you can ‘like’ or ‘dislike’ them. The profiles which you like each other are your matches.

EliteSingles has a profile advice feature. These are tips to make your profile authentic and approachable, that are given by a dating coach. This will help to fine-tune your profile and increase your matches.

3. Eharmony

Eharmony is a great dating site if you are looking for a serious relationship. The platform has people of all age groups including those above 50 years. So, if you are a single over 50, and are looking for a serious relationship with a senior person or one across other age groups, then this is the place to be.

The site has more than 10 million users with men at 51% and women at 49%. It is eligible for those who are 18 years and above.

· How It Works

The sign-up process at Eharmony is in-depth, which ensures that you meet your ideal partner.

If you wish, you can connect your eharmony account to your Facebook account. If you do, the site gets automatically selects your hobbies and interests from Facebook.

In signing up, you are required to complete a compatibility quiz, which has 6 sections. You should answer the questions honestly since the site will use the answers to calculate your compatibility with your matches.

After you complete answering the questions, you choose a membership and you start to see your matches. The matches are given a score of between 0 and 100 depending on how compatible they are.

One feature that makes eharmony successful in finding a match is its matching features. Once your profile is complete, you can answer as many “About Me” questions as you want. This will help the site to know you more and help with matching.

If you don’t have a paid membership, you can use the site’s free communication weekends during which you can send messages, and questions and match with other users.

To ensure safety, eharmony requires members to have a video chat before they can communicate further. Fortunately, its chat and video features are secure and you can use them without revealing your email address or phone number.

Given its seriousness, the dating site is suitable for singles over 50 who are looking for serious relationships. Here you won’t find those looking for flings and time-wasters.